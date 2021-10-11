Bolsonaro Whines After Being Blocked From Soccer Match Because He’s Not Vaccinated
OWN GOAL
Brazil’s unvaccinated far-right President Jair Bolsonaro can’t catch a break. First, he said he had to eat pizza on the streets of New York City because his lack of protection against the coronavirus prevented him from going inside a restaurant—now, he’s being blocked from going to soccer matches in Brazil. According to AP, the president grumbled over the weekend that he couldn’t go to the Vila Belmiro Stadium to watch Santos vs. Gremio because only vaccinated people were permitted to attend. Without mentioning the obvious solution to the problem—getting a shot—Bolsonaro whined to reporters: “Why a vaccine passport? I wanted to watch Santos now and they said I needed to be vaccinated. Why should that be?” Santos managed to battle on without Bolsonaro’s support to beat Gremio 1-0.