CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    HE’S GOT INFO

    Bolton Was Involved in ‘Many Relevant’ Ukraine Meetings: Lawyer

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Win McNamee/Getty

    Former National Security Adviser John Bolton knows about “meetings and conversations” relevant to the House impeachment inquiry that have “not yet been discussed in the testimonies thus far,” Bolton’s lawyer told Congress in a letter on Friday. According to The New York Times, attorney Charles Cooper said his client was “personally involved” in such meetings, but did not offer more details about them. Bolton did not show up to a deposition scheduled for Thursday because, according to Cooper, he wants a judge to rule whether or not he and his ex-deputy Charles Kupperman should defy White House guidance and testify. House investigators have withdrawn a subpoena for Kupperman’s testimony, and indicated they would not seek one against Bolton to avoid court proceedings. However, lawmakers reportedly have suggested using Bolton and Kupperman’s refusal to testify as evidence of obstruction of Congress by the president—which is an article of impeachment.

    Read it at The New York Times