Bolton Willing to Defy White House, Testify About Alarm Over Ukraine Pressure: Report
John Bolton, President Trump’s former national security adviser, is willing to go against the White House’s orders and testify before House impeachment investigators if a federal court allows him to do so, sources told The Washington Post. Bolton is expected to testify about his conversations with Trump, and his misgivings over the president’s efforts to pressure Ukraine into probing his political rivals, including Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son. The Trump administration is in a court battle with Congress over whether officials can be compelled to testify in the House’s impeachment inquiry. Bolton, who has not been subpoenaed, reportedly will only testify under a judicial order, and it’s unclear whether the court will make a decision in time for investigators to call him as a witness. The House’s public impeachment hearings are set to start next week. Bolton was requested to show for deposition to the House inquiry panel on Friday.