Bomb Parts Found After Dad Fatally Shot During College Family Weekend
EXPLOSIVE
Investigators probing the fatal shooting of a 53-year-old father discovered bomb-making materials and manuals in the hotel room of two suspects charged with his death, authorities said Monday. The victim, identified by the Poughkeepsie Journal as Paul Kutz, had been staying at the Courtyard by Marriott in Poughkeepsie, New York – less than five miles from the college campus he was reportedly visiting for his child during a Marist College “family weekend” – when he was shot on Sunday morning. Roy Johnson Jr., 35, and Devin Taylor, 26, were subsequently arrested in connection with the killing. Law enforcement was cagey about how long the pair had been staying at the Marriott, what they may have been planning, or what prompted the shooting. “The suspect did not know the victim,” Poughkeepsie Police Department Chief Joseph Cavaliere said of Johnson, who is believed to have shot the father. “This, we believe, is a random act.” Johnson was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree; Taylor was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. It is unclear how the shooting unfolded but the New York Post reports the incident took place in the lobby of the hotel. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family, and we are offering the full support of the Marist community,” a Marist spokesperson said.