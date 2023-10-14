Bomb Threat Causes Louvre and Versailles Evacuation

CHEAT SHEET
The Louvre Museum and the Palace of Versailles both evacuated visitors Saturday because of bomb threats that came just after Friday’s school stabbing where a man suspected of Islamic extremism killed a teacher and wounded three other people at his former high school. No one was hurt at the Louvre and police are examining the Palace of Versailles and its grounds as it is evacuated. After the school incident on Friday, the French government has raised concerns about security and is deploying 7,000 troops to respond to the raised threat alert level. The government is concerned both about the attack’s possible ties to Islamic extremism and potential violent by-products of the Israel-Hamas war.