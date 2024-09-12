Bomb Threat Rattles Town Targeted by Pet-Eating Conspiracies
THE PETS ARE ALRIGHT
A Thursday morning bomb threat made “to multiple facilities throughout” in Springfield, Ohio’s city center left county buildings closed and parents scrambling to pick up their kids from nearby schools. The Springfield News-Sun reported that someone claiming to be a resident called in the threat in a bid to express frustration over an influx of Haitian immigrants to the area, according to Mayor Rob Rue. Although Rue did not go into the specifics of the threat, buildings were evacuated by 8:30a.m. out of an abundance of caution. The incident is the latest connected with rising tensions over America’s immigration policies. During Tuesday night’s debate, former President Donald Trump blamed Vice President Kamala Harris for increased immigrants from Haiti and Venezuela. Trump also cited an unproven conspiracy about pets being cooked and eaten by immigrants in Springfield. The Springfield News-Sun reported that there have been around 10,000 to 15,000 Haitians moving to the city over the past few years.