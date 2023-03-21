Bomb Threats Briefly Delay Hearing in Trump Civil Lawsuit
UNFOUNDED THREATS
Several unfounded bomb threats in Manhattan briefly interrupted court proceedings involving former President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning, the New York Daily News reports. The threats were reportedly called in via 911, with one claim saying bombs had been placed inside Manhattan courthouses. The other threats claimed bombs were placed in cars outside the NYPD headquarters and the office of Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, who could indict Trump this week for alleged hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016. A sweep for the alleged bombs found nothing, the Daily News reported. Still, a hearing in New York Attorney General Leticia Jame’s $250 million civil lawsuit against Trump in Manhattan Civil Court was delayed because of a “security risk” that’s likely related to the unfounded threat. The faux 911 call came as officials in New York have been beefing up security ahead of the possible Trump indictment this week.