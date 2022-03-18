CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    PARTNER UPDATE

    Make a Difference In the World and Your Wardrobe With These Soft and Stylish Socks

    One Purchase = One Donation

    Ad by bombas

    Bombas

    Homelessness is an omnipresent problem in America, with thousands of citizens lacking access to essential items such as socks, underwear, and t-shirts. If you’re looking to help address the needs of those experiencing homelessness, buying your socks from Bombas is a great step.

    Bombas is a mission-driven clothing company that specializes in comfortable socks, shirts, and underwear. Bombas’ charitable contributions are built on a straightforward approach: for every item it sells, it donates a piece of clothing to a homeless shelter. These cumulative efforts add up: to date, the company has donated more than 50 million essential items to those in need.

    In addition to making a positive community impact, Bombas’ soft and comfy socks are also an excellent addition to your wardrobe! With a range of options for women, men, and children, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Plus, new customers can delight in an extra 20% off their first purchase with the code BOMBAS20. Explore a few possibilities below, or browse the Bombas website for more!

    Women's Marl Ankle Socks

    Price reflects 20% discount.

    Buy at Bombas$10

    Men's Colorblock Merino Wool Calf Socks

    Price reflects 20% discount.

    Buy at Bombas$18

    Youth Mickey Mouse Calf Socks

    Price reflects 20% discount.

    Buy at Bombas$6

    If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.