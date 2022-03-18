Make a Difference In the World and Your Wardrobe With These Soft and Stylish Socks
One Purchase = One Donation
Homelessness is an omnipresent problem in America, with thousands of citizens lacking access to essential items such as socks, underwear, and t-shirts. If you’re looking to help address the needs of those experiencing homelessness, buying your socks from Bombas is a great step.
Bombas is a mission-driven clothing company that specializes in comfortable socks, shirts, and underwear. Bombas’ charitable contributions are built on a straightforward approach: for every item it sells, it donates a piece of clothing to a homeless shelter. These cumulative efforts add up: to date, the company has donated more than 50 million essential items to those in need.
In addition to making a positive community impact, Bombas’ soft and comfy socks are also an excellent addition to your wardrobe! With a range of options for women, men, and children, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Plus, new customers can delight in an extra 20% off their first purchase with the code BOMBAS20. Explore a few possibilities below, or browse the Bombas website for more!
