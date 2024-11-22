Bombas Is Having a Massive Sitewide Sale Right Now. Save 25% on Its Absurdly Comfy Socks

Cheat Sheet
‘Can’t Be Much’: Donald Trump Jr. Floats Buying MSNBC to Elon Musk
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.22.24 4:51PM EST 
Published 11.22.24 4:48PM EST 
Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk.
Donald Trump Jr. mocked MSNBC for its declining ratings as he and Elon Musk joked about buying the network. Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. mocked MSNBC for its declining ratings on Friday as he and Elon Musk toyed with the prospect of buying the left-leaning cable news channel—apparently in jest. The exchange on X was kicked off when the president-elect’s eldest child responded to a post from the finance meme account @WallStreetMav that suggested that MSNBC was “up for sale” amid reports that Comcast, its parent firm, was spinning the network and other cable assets off into their own company. “Hey @elonmusk I have the funniest idea ever!!!” Don Jr. wrote, to which the world’s richest man responded, “How much does it cost?” Don Jr. apparently couldn’t pass up the chance for a dig at the network that often criticizes his father. “I mean it can’t be much,” he wrote. “Look at the ratings.” The channel’s struggles—with ratings down 40 percent from this time last year, per Nielsen—reportedly have star host Rachel Maddow taking a $5 million pay cut, meaning she’ll earn a $25 million salary over the next five years rather than the $30 million she currently receives.

Melania Trump Announces Familiar Name as Her Chief of Staff
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.22.24 4:04PM EST 
Published 11.22.24 2:49PM EST 
melania-tease_ifdzud

Former first lady Melania Trump’s announced the appointment in a tweet on X.

ANDRZEJ HULIMKA/AFP via Getty Images

Longtime Melania Trump aide Hayley Harrison has been promoted to be her chief of staff, the former first lady’s office announced on X Friday. “Mrs. Harrison has maintained an integral role and exceptional leadership on the First Lady’s team over the past seven years,” read the statement. “She has a strong understanding of White House operations, and as Chief of Staff, Mrs. Harrison will oversee and manage the East Wing’s team while strategically liaising with other parts of government.” Harrison was named in President-elect Donald Trump’s indictment for mishandling of classified documents case, reported ABC News in 2023. Named as Trump Aide 1 in the case, Harrison texted another Trump aide about moving the classified documents out of the business center at Mar-a-Lago to make more room for staff to work. “There is still a little room in the shower where his other stuff is,” Harrison allegedly wrote to another staffer. Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is prosecuting Trump on the classified documents case, is expected to wind down the investigation before Trump takes office. Melania’s former chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, spoke at the Democratic National Convention in July and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

Omnilux’s Derm-Approved LED Face Mask Is on Rare Sale
Layne Van Vranken 

Freelance Writer

Published 11.22.24 2:12PM EST 
Omnilux Contour Mask Review
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Omnilux.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The pursuit of youth has long plagued our world. Many modern-day consumers go to great lengths to reduce the ravages of aging—Botox, plastic surgery, weird vampire facials, you name it. And while some products do show promise of slowing down aging, nothing can reverse time. However, effective products like the FDA-cleared (and derm-approved) Omnilux Contour Face can help reduce wear and tear. When I first saw the Omnilux Contour Face, it terrified me.

Not only does it look like a mask a serial killer might wear, but LED light therapy was something I had never heard of until recently, and, frankly, I was pretty skeptical of it. But as someone who tires of trying one-trick products that often don’t deliver on their sky-high promises, I wanted to see if the device actually lived up to its incredible reviews.

Omnilux Contour Face LED Light Therapy Mask
Down from $395
Buy At Omnilux

Free Returns | Free Shipping

While the mask is a bit cumbersome at first, once you get it fitted and light it up, the magic begins working over a quick 10-minute period. As recommended, I used the Omnilux Contour Face at least three times a week and up to five times a week and noticed a slightly more contoured jawline and general smoothness after about two weeks of consistent use.

While $395 may seem like a lot for an at-home face mask, once I did the math, I realized I spend much more on facials, creams, and dermatologist visits over time, I figured splurging on this light therapy mask could potentially save me some money in my beauty-maintenance fund, and it’s much cheaper than injectables like Botox and filler and other in-office procedures. Fortunately, right now, you don’t have to pay full price. Omnilux is offering a sitewide sale ahead of Black Friday next week. Score $60 off on one device with the code SAVE60, $140 off two devices with the code SAVE140 and $240 off when you buy three devices.

Read my full review of Omnilux’s Contour device. Click Here >

Michigan Senate Loser Is Out of the Running to Be FBI Director
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.22.24 1:39PM EST 
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers speaks at his election watch party with the MIGOP on November 5, 2024 in Novi, Michigan. Rogers and Democrat Elissa Slotkin are competing for the seat vacated by the retiring Debbie Stabenow.
Sarah Rice/Getty Images

Former Rep. Mike Rogers is no longer under consideration to lead the FBI, a senior Donald Trump adviser said Friday. “Just spoke to President Trump regarding Mike Rogers going to the FBI. It’s not happening—In his own words, ‘I have never even given it a thought.’ Not happening," Dan Scavino, who will serve as deputy chief of staff in the incoming administration, posted on X. Sources told Fox News that Rogers, who lost his Senate race in Michigan earlier this month, visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago to discuss leading the law enforcement agency. During his first administration, Trump appointed Christopher Wray for the 10-year term but has repeatedly criticized him since then and said on the campaign trail that he wants to fire Wray. Rogers, who once served as an FBI officer and was on the House Intelligence Committee for four years, was also floated for the job in 2016.

Conor McGregor Ordered to Pay $250k in Sexual Assault Case
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.22.24 2:53PM EST 
Dublin , Ireland - 22 November 2024; Mr Conor McGregor leaves court, accompanied by his partner Dee Devlin, after the court announced the jury's decision in the civil action case, P Ní Laimhin v McGregor & Anor, in High Court 24 at Chancery Place in Dublin. (Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
Conor McGregor leaves court, accompanied by his partner Dee Devlin, after the court announced the jury's decision in the civil action case. David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images

A civil jury found former UFC Champion Conor McGregor liable in a sexual assault case on Friday, ordering him to pay $257,000. According to the woman who brought the case against McGregor, the former fighter “brutally raped and battered” her in December 2018, leading to post-traumatic stress disorder and severe bruising. She also alleged in her testimony that McGregor put her in a chokehold several times during the encounter and threatened to kill her. The jury, which included eight women and four men, deliberated for around six hours in the High Court in Dublin, Ireland, before ultimately siding with her, reported Associated Press. Outside of the courthouse, the visibly shaken woman said she would now be able to move on with her life. In his testimony, McGregor alleged that the woman’s claims came after they had consensual sex. McGregor later took to X and said he’d be appealing the verdict. “The judge’s instruction and the modest award given was for assault, not for aggravated or exemplary damages,” McGregor said. “I am disappointed that the jury did not hear all the evidence that the DPP reviewed.”

These Wigs Promise the Highest Comfort and Style With Completely Invisible Lace Fronts
AD BY Luvme Hair
Updated 11.22.24 1:35PM EST 
Published 11.22.24 12:00AM EST 
Luvme Hair Wigs
Luvme Hair

A quality wig should make you feel confident. That means it has to look good, feel good, and stay put all day. After a decade, Luvme Hair has refined its products to hit each of those marks.

They believe comfort is key when you want to own your look. That starts with 100% human hair and the signature minimalist lace designed to be completely unlockable so no one will ever know you’re wearing a wig. The finishing touch is the AiryFit™ collection’s breathable caps made from skin-friendly materials for long-term wearability.

The current stand-out is the Effortless Water Wave. Its comfort and styling are so well done that one reviewer commented it’s the best wig she’s ever had “right out of the box.”

Effortless Water Wave
Up to $140 off for Black Friday
Buy At Luvme Hair$94

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Another highlight from the AiryFit™ collection is the Deep Parting Loose Body Wave. Responding to how the wig blends with natural hair, one reviewer noted “it [felt like it] was tailor-made for me.”

Deep Parting Loose Body Wave
Up to $140 off for Black Friday
Buy At Luvme Hair$150

Free Returns | Free Shipping

One of the best-sellers is the Salt & Pepper Layered Bob. Reviews commented on the color with one stating, “My natural hair color is salt and pepper so [I get] a lot of compliments on the wig [from people] believing it is my hair.”

Boss Vibe Salt & Pepper Layered Bob
Up to $140 off for Black Friday
Buy At Luvme Hair$82

Free Returns | Free Shipping

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

AMC Is Making a Valiant Effort to Stop Moviegoers From Singing Along to ‘Wicked’
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.22.24 1:10PM EST 
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Theater kids have been singing during screenings of Wicked, and AMC isn’t having it. With the movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical—starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande—set to appear in theaters across the U.S. on Friday, the movie theater chain is planning to air a 30-second ad ahead of screenings that implores attendees not to belt out the show’s immensely catchy numbers, Vulture reported. And yes, that even includes “Popular.” Some attendees of early screenings for the flick told The New York Times they were put off by their fellow audience members’ blatant disregard for movie theater norms. “It started slow. Then people heard each other—it was like they encouraged each other,” attendee Angela Weir told the Times. “It was a beautiful scene, and then you’re taken out of it.” But those with the irresistible inclination to join Grande, Erivo, and the rest of the cast need not fret too much. About 1,000 North American cinemas will host special sing-along showings of Wicked beginning after Christmas, Variety reported earlier this week.

This Is the Eye-Watering Amount Gen Z Says Means ‘Financial Success’
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.22.24 12:00PM EST 
Gen Z has a significantly loftier idea of what “financial success” means.
Rick Wilking/Reuters

While Baby Boomers say a person has to earn around $100,000 a year to be “financially successful,” members of Generation Z say they would need to make almost six times that figure—$587,800—to fit the label, Axios reported based on a September survey by Empower. Gen Z is truly in a league of its own—Generation X put the figure at $212,300, while for Millennials it was a bit lower, at $180,900. Across all generations, the average was $270,200. Despite their lofty ideal of financial success, 71 percent of Gen Z still said they thought they would achieve financial success in their lifetime, which was more than any other generational group. Boomers, who reportedly control over half of all American wealth, could actually end up helping Gen Z achieve their goal. Over the next few decades, as much as $50 trillion could flow from the older generation to younger ones in the form of inheritances—although experts also warn that it could also end up being spent on health-care costs for the aging Boomers.

Mika Brzezinski Quits Twitter and Urges Followers to Listen to Daily Beast Podcast
Dan Ladden-Hall 

Breaking News Editor

Published 11.22.24 12:14PM EST 

Morning Joe star Mika Brzezinski announced Friday she’s leaving Twitter, encouraging her followers to listen to her appearance on The Daily Beast Podcast as she headed for the exit. “I’ve decided to leave X, but I’d love to keep the conversation going. Join me on BlueSky!” the MSNBC host wrote in her presumably final post on Elon Musk’s platform. Brzezinski’s penultimate post promoted her Daily Beast Podcast episode, in which she spoke about why she visited Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago after his election victory. The personal visit, which Brzezinski made with her husband and co-host Joe Scarborough, set off a furious backlash—and an exodus of viewers—over what some saw as a capitulation to the president-elect after years of denouncing him. “We heard from many of you wanting to let us know that it was the right thing to do, our jobs,” Brzezinski said as she introduced the footage Friday. “We’ve also faced a lot of criticism about the meeting, largely from folks online.” On the podcast, Brzezinski told co-hosts Joanna Coles and Samantha Bee that one of the reasons she and Scarborough went to Mar-a-Lago is that “people are really scared about Donald Trump’s comments about political adversaries.” She added that while she doesn’t “regret anything” she said during the campaign, she is nevertheless “looking at how to do things differently.” “I would never turn down an opportunity to gain insight or information,” Brzezinski added. “Never.”

Watch the full podcast interview below.

New episodes of The Daily Beast Podcast drop every Thursday. Like and download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or your favorite podcast app. And click here for email updates as each episode debuts.

Donald Trump’s Criminal Sentencing Postponed Indefinitely
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Published 11.22.24 11:54AM EST 
Donald Trump
President-elect Donald Trump gestures as he meets with House Republicans on Capitol Hill. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

Donald Trump will not be sentenced on his 34 fraud convictions anytime soon, a New York judge ruled Friday. With his court order, Judge Juan Merchan indefinitely postponed the hearing that was scheduled to take place next week, allowing Trump’s legal team time to submit their motions for dismissal of the hush money case by December 2. After that, the District Attorney’s office will have a week to deliver its response. On Tuesday, prosecutors signaled that they were fine to give Trump’s attorneys more time to get their argument together, but would oppose any attempts to toss the case. Still, given that Trump is about to assume ultimate pardon power, it now seems unlikely that any consequences will follow from the May conviction. “Just as a sitting President is completely immune from any criminal process,” Todd Blanche, a Trump lawyer poised to join his client’s Justice Department, argued to Merchan in a letter, per NBC, “so too is President Trump as President-elect.”

Bombas Is Having a Massive Sitewide Sale Right Now. Save 25% on Its Absurdly Comfy Socks

Davon Singh
Published 11.22.24 4:11PM EST 
Two pairs of feet, coming in from the bottom of the frame, wearing socks. The one of the right is wearing a blue pair, while the one on the right is wearing a green pair. Both pairs of feet are holding up a fuzzy ball.
Bombas

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As a child, receiving socks as a present was your first lesson in accepting disappointment with a smile. Now, socks are one of the best gifts to unwrap during the holidays. Bombas is a mission-driven clothing company that specializes in comfy socks, shirts, slippers, bralettes, and underwear. For every piece of essential clothing you purchase, Bombas will donate one in return.

If you buy three pairs of socks today, Bombas will donate three pairs. For the holidays, readers can save 15 percent on select Bombas packs; new customers can take an additional 25 percent off all socks and get free shipping on orders over $125.

Bombas Socks for Women, Men, and Kids
Buy At Bombas

What makes Bombas socks special is the innovative design that’s all in service for superior comfort. The socks have a unique seamless toe knit that eliminates the annoying bump and a blister tab at the heel to prevent chafing and blisters from contact with your shoes. For extra firm support, the honeycomb arch and strategic zone cushioning work together to cradle your arches and soles, providing targeted support where your feet need it most.

No matter the occasion, Bombas has a pair of socks for it. Casual socks for everyday wear, dress socks for a night out, athletic socks for workouts, and compression socks for recovery days. Click here to start exploring the savings today! These incredible holiday deals end on Dec. 17, so step to it.

Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Calls Cynthia Erivo Her Soul Mate
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 11.22.24 2:05PM EST 
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 03: Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Marissa Bode and Ethan Slater attend the "Journey Through Oz" Tour to celebrate the Australian premiere of "Wicked" at State Theatre on November 03, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)
Don Arnold/WireImage

Ariana Grande’s boyfriend Ethan Slater says his girlfriend and her co-star Cynthia Erivo are “soul mates,” explaining why they cry so much on Wicked’s press tour. Slater, who also appears in the film and began dating Grande during filming, told Today, “Their friendship is really real and really deep and really informed by the work that they did together.” That deep friendship results in lots of tears during interviews, which social media users have been hard at work turning into memes. “They’re both like, after a full day of junkets, ‘Well, we cried 100 times again. Everyone must be getting so annoyed,’” Slater said he hears from Grande and Erivo, “but I think it comes from a really genuine place.” Slater further explained that the movie stars are often moved to tears promoting the film because “they’re getting to talk about and getting to reflect on [their work and the resulting friendship] while they’re still in the midst of it.”

AOC Roasts Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Actually Hilarious’ New DOGE Role
Sean Craig
Published 11.22.24 5:35AM EST 
Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez roasted Marjorie Taylor Greene’s new DOGE job alongside Elon Musk.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a MAGA darling and three letter initialism-haver, is poised to lead a new House Oversight Committee Subcommittee that will work with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s ‘DOGE’ commission to “eliminate government waste.” Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a progressive darling and fellow three letter initialism-haver, is fine with that. “This is good, actually,” AOC tweeted Thursday. “She barely shows up and doesn’t do the reading.” She then likened giving MTG the job to “giving someone an unplugged controller.” Earlier this month, President-elect Donald Trump anointed MAGA entrepreneurs Musk and Ramaswamy as the co-leaders of his planned Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is not a government department but a commission that will table recommendations for how to take a chainsaw to U.S. Federal spending—Musk has mused about up to $2 trillion in cuts. “Absolutely dying at those two now getting assigned the ‘privilege’ of ‘working’ with MTG,” added AOC. “That is actually hilarious. Enjoy, fellas!”

