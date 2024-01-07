These May Be the Coziest Slippers of All Time
COLD FEET?
Thanks to the cold, it’s that time of the year when I absolutely dread getting out of bed. Not to be dramatic, but I almost fear leaving the warmth of my bed to step onto my cold wood floors. While winter may have had me in constant hibernation mode for the past few months, I finally found the perfect slippers to help combat the icy weather when I can’t stay in bed.
Bombas Slippers
Bomba slippers are designed to be a sock-slipper hybrid, making them even more cozy than your standard pair of house shoes. Honestly, they may be my favorite slippers of all time thanks to the cushioned footbed, stay-put grips, and a cozy interior lining—and they’re actually chic. While you may feel tapped out in your spending post-holidays, you can purchase a pair for yourself sans guilt, knowing that Bomba’s Giving program donates one pair to those in need for every pair purchased. Win-win, right?