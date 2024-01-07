CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    These May Be the Coziest Slippers of All Time

    COLD FEET?

    Shaea Maguire

    Scouted Contributor

    Bombas Slippers

    Scouted/The Daily Beast/Bombas.

    Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

    Thanks to the cold, it’s that time of the year when I absolutely dread getting out of bed. Not to be dramatic, but I almost fear leaving the warmth of my bed to step onto my cold wood floors. While winter may have had me in constant hibernation mode for the past few months, I finally found the perfect slippers to help combat the icy weather when I can’t stay in bed.

    Bombas Slippers

    Shop At Bombas$

    Bomba slippers are designed to be a sock-slipper hybrid, making them even more cozy than your standard pair of house shoes. Honestly, they may be my favorite slippers of all time thanks to the cushioned footbed, stay-put grips, and a cozy interior lining—and they’re actually chic. While you may feel tapped out in your spending post-holidays, you can purchase a pair for yourself sans guilt, knowing that Bomba’s Giving program donates one pair to those in need for every pair purchased. Win-win, right?