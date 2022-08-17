Massive Explosion at Kabul Mosque Kills at Least 10
A bombing attack at a mosque in Kabul during Wednesday evening prayers left at least 10 people dead, with dozens more wounded, according to The Washington Post. An eyewitness speaking on the condition of anonymity told the newspaper that one of the dead was well-known cleric Mullah Amir Mohammad Kabuli. A hospital near the Siddiquiya Mosque said that 27 people had been injured, including five children. No group or individual immediately claimed responsibility for the strike; Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesperson for the Taliban, swore that the “perpetrators of such crimes will soon be brought to justice and will be punished.” Wednesday’s explosion was only the latest in a string of similar attacks in Kabul. Last week, a suicide bombing claimed by the Islamic State killed a pro-Taliban cleric, Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani. Prior to that, another Islamic State attack on Kabul’s bustling shopping district had killed at least eight and injured 18 more on Aug. 5.