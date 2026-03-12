Bombshell Claim on Epstein’s Secret Child Exposed in Files

A victim of Jeffrey Epstein claimed to the FBI that the convicted sex trafficker and pedophile had told her that he was a father.

The revelation came in the form of a 2019 FBI interview with a woman who described meeting Epstein at age 16, while working as a model in New York. The document, a 302 form, was released as part of the Justice Department’s Epstein files, and was first reported on by the Daily Mail.

The woman described visiting his home multiple times after a friend recommended she connect with him; on one of those occasions, she told authorities that he assaulted her and sent her home with $200.

In her interview, the woman described rooms in Epstein’s home, including one featuring a photo of a blonde woman on a beach.

“This is the mother of my child,” Epstein said, the woman claimed.

The room also contained a torso sculpture that Epstein said was a mold of the same woman. “Epstein told [the victim] that this woman was perfect. Epstein told [her] that her husband will be very lucky,” the interview notes read.

Notes from the woman's 2019 interview with the FBI. Department of Justice

Speculation has been swirling for weeks over the question of whether or not the convicted sex trafficker had a secret child, prompted by uncovered emails sent by the former Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of the disgraced Prince Andrew who was close friends with Epstein.

“Don’t know if you are still on this bbm but heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy. Even though you never kept in touch, I am still here with love, friendship and congratulations on your baby boy. Sarah xx,” Ferguson wrote in September 2011.

If Epstein had a child born in September 2011, that child would now be 14 years old.

Department of Justice

Elsewhere in the files, the Daily Mail uncovered a photo of Epstein with a woman holding a baby; both of their faces have been obscured. It is unclear whether the woman is the one featured in the beach photo.

An image of a blue torso sculpture is also in the files, though it is unclear whether it is the same one the woman mentioned.

A photo of Epstein and a woman holding a baby. Department of Justice

A blue torso sculpture that could be the one mentioned in the same paragraph as the "mother of his child," in the Jeffrey Epstein files. DOJ

Epstein’s younger brother Mark was quick to shut down speculation that his brother.

“He doesn’t have any kids,” he told the Daily Beast last month, claiming that Ferguson’s email “wasn’t directed at Jeffrey, it was directed at somebody else.”

He added that it “doesn’t make any sense” that “Fergie was the only person on the planet that saw Jeffrey had a fictitious kid.”

It has never been proven that Epstein fathered any children. Epstein also never acknowledged any children during his lifetime, although over 100 people have claimed to be his offspring and attempted to secure part of his estate since his 2019 death in prison.

There are multiple pieces of evidence that suggest that Epstein, even if he did not have any children during his lifetime, wanted them.

In one email exchange with publicist Peggy Siegal, Epstein told her, “You shmooze and find me a baby mama,” prompting her to respond, “A baby Mama … if I wasn’t 102 I would take that job in a nano second.”

“I need great genes,” Epstein replied. “smart pretty , funny if you were fifty years younger , whoops „forty.”

Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 2004. Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

A New York Times report from 2019 also claimed that Epstein hoped to impregnate women at his New Mexico “baby ranch.”

One Epstein victim also claimed in a 2016 deposition that the convicted pedophile asked multiple times if she would have his child. “I don’t believe that I said flat-out no. I didn’t agree to it. I would just say, ‘Oh, yeah, really?’” Johanna Sjoberg said in the deposition.

Particularly disturbing are pages from what appears to be a diary of a young woman contained in the Epstein files, who describes what sounds like childbirth under the supervision of Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, and a doctor.

“Ghislaine said to push all the pain away. I don’t understand,” she wrote in the detailed account.

It is unclear when the diary pages were produced, although the inclusion of a National Geographic clipping from September 2003 suggests they were written sometime after that date.

A page describing childbirth found in the Epstein files in which Ghislaine Maxwell is mentioned. Department of Justice

She expressed frustration with Epstein, who she said “controlled ALL, all the time!” and added, “He is now controlling EVERYTHING when it used to be Ghislaine who some days acts like she hates me.”

“He makes her feel my tummy and its so sad and confusing. Superior gene pool?!? Why me? It makes no sense. Why my hair color and eye color?” On another page, she refers to Jeffrey, Ghislaine, and “their baby inside me.”

On subsequent pages, she describes experiencing clear emotional turmoil, and expresses concern about the welfare of her child.

On another page, she wrote, “She was perfect. I cant bring myself to write what happened. I am beyond broken. I only got 10 to 15 minutes to hold and feed her before they took her. She is mine! I want her back!!!”

A page found in the Epstein files that features magazine clippings that reference a superior gene pool. Department of Justice

“As long as I am wearing what you want. There is no respect for me as a human,” she wrote elsewhere. “I am nothing but your property and incubator!”

“I miss the person I was before I was made into what feels as a human incubator.”