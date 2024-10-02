Trump’s Heartless Reaction to Pence Being in Danger Revealed in Bombshell Filing

A bombshell filing out of Donald Trump’s election subversion case was unsealed Wednesday, revealing a trove of damning allegations about how the former president acted on and around Jan. 6, 2021.

Among the nastiest accusations in the 165-page document was how Trump allegedly reacted to learning from an aide that his vice president, Mike Pence, had been taken to a secure location in the U.S. Capitol for his safety.

Trump’s alleged response to that news: “So what?”

The aide told a grand jury they’d rushed into the Oval Office’s dining room to alert Trump—who was watching Fox News’ coverage of the riot—about Pence’s situation. The aide said they ran to Trump in hopes he’d “take action to ensure” Pence’s safety, but Trump infamously never did.

The chilling allegation is the latest slice of evidence that suggests Trump didn’t care about what Jan. 6 rioters would do to his vice president—who’d refused to partake in his election fraud fantasy—if they reached him. Some of those rioters were chanting “hang Mike Pence” as they closed in on Pence and other lawmakers.

Trump’s election subversion trial was put on ice by the Supreme Court this summer and it appeared Trump had been able to put off the headache of nasty allegations being unearthed until well after Election Day on Nov. 5.

That wasn’t meant to be, however. The details of Wednesday’s document, which includes communication about Trump pushing voter fraud lies despite being shown proof they were untrue, would likely constitute an “October surprise” in any previous season—though poll numbers have remained remarkably stable for the former president despite a series of damning revelations over the past year.

Trump reacted by directing his ire at Judge Tanya Chutkan, who approved the document’s unsealing just 33 nights before Election Day.

The former president took to Truth Social to rail against the unsealing of the document, claiming it was done to hurt him politically after Tuesday’s vice presidential debate.

“The release of this falsehood-ridden, unconstitutional, J6 brief immediately following Tim Walz’s disastrous Debate performance, and 33 days before the Most Important Election in the History of our Country, is another obvious attempt by the Harris-Biden regime to undermine and Weaponize American Democracy,” he wrote.