Bombshell New Ransom Notes Sent in Missing Nancy Guthrie Case

Two new ransom notes have been sent to TMZ as the search for Today host Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother enters its third month.

The letters were reportedly sent to the showbiz tabloid on the same day that Savannah made an emotional return to her TV gig for the first time in two months.

TMZ received yet another ransom note from a repeat sender this morning concerning the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, as viewers watched Savannah make her return to the "Today" show anchor desk. pic.twitter.com/F26OvcvulE — TMZ (@TMZ) April 6, 2026

The “incessant” sender claims in the first letter to TMZ that Nancy Guthrie is no longer alive, and that they will reveal where her body is and who the kidnappers are hiding for half a bitcoin, the outlet reported. The author of the note reportedly requested the other half to be deposited into their Bitcoin wallet once a public arrest has been made.

After TMZ addressed the newest ransom note on their live show, the person reportedly sent a second email, alleging that they last saw Nancy Guthrie alive in Sonora, Mexico, a state across the Arizona border and 70 miles from where she was taken in Tucson.

“I Saw her alive with them in the state of Sonora, Mexico,” the person wrote, adding that they have nothing to do with the “horrific crime.”

TMZ, which has forwarded the note to the FBI, says the sender is the same person who asked for one bitcoin in return for information about the kidnapping during the early days of the search for Today show host’s mother. The outlet reported that it seems the FBI “aren’t convinced it’s legit.”

Savannah Guthrie returned to the 'Today' show on Monday for the first time since her mother's disappearance. BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

In the February 3 note, the sender identified a piece of clothing Nancy was wearing and an item damaged in the home during the abduction, offering more information on the kidnapping in exchange for payment.

Savannah has previously said she believes the note could have been authentic. “I believe the two notes that we received that we responded to, I tend to believe those are real,” Guthrie said in a March 26 interview with NBC.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Savannah Guthrie via NBC for further comment.

Officials never confirmed the authenticity of any of the ransom notes, nor have any payments been made in the sender’s bitcoin wallet.

“We are aware of reports circulating about a possible ransom note(s) related to the investigation into Nancy Guthrie. All tips and leads are being taken seriously and are forwarded directly to our detectives, who are coordinating with the FBI,” the Pima County Sheriff’s office told The Daily Beast, directing us to the FBI for further information. The Daily Beast has reached out to the FBI for comment.

"I want whats fair and to live peacefully with enough to start my life again quietly with out having to join a witness protection program," the sender said. Getty Images

The author of Monday’s ransom note raged that, “It’s unbelievable that millions have been wasted and yet here I am willing to deliver them on a silver platter since the 11th of february for a bitcoin but I am disregarded as a scam ... they are free and the case is frozen but the ego’s remain hot when it comes to me. Arrogance at it’s finest.”

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said in March that investigators have “a lot of intel to work with” and that they are “definitely closer” to breaking the case.

The FBI has asked Guthrie’s neighbors to hand over doorbell camera footage from Jan. 11 after a neighbor, Aldine Meister, saw a suspicious man roaming near Guthrie’s home on the day.