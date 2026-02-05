Bombshell Poll Reveals Trump’s Staggering Disapproval Rating

A bombshell new survey shows President Donald Trump now facing the highest level of disapproval among Americans since he was accused of instigating deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol five years ago.

The latest NPR/PBS News/Marist poll has found that Trump is facing his lowest polling since just after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. His overall approval rating is at a shocking 39 percent, while some 56 percent said they disapproved of his leadership. A huge 51 percent strongly disapproved. Just 26 percent strongly approve of the job Trump is doing.

His approval rating, per Marist, has been below 40 since November. The New York Times currently has it at 41, with 55 percent disapproving. According to Marist’s figures, 59 percent disapprove of the president on the economy, and 56 disapprove of the president on foreign policy.

The 51 percent portion is the highest disapproval rating Marist has seen since it started asking how strongly respondents approve or disapprove of presidents. Their research dates back to Trump’s first term, in 2017.

The overall sentiment has been colored by the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, both 37, in Minnesota last month. A whopping 65 percent of Americans said Immigration and Customs Enforcement has “gone too far.”

The anger is so palpable that it appears Trump is listening. After pulling 700 federal agents from Minnesota, he was asked what he had “learned” during the course of the immigration operations in the blue state. “I learned that maybe we can use a little bit of a softer touch,” he conceded.

The slump has also been fueled partly by Trump’s base deserting him, Marist experts say. “The thing in the numbers that we’ve been experiencing is the shift among some of the folks who voted for him—his voting coalition—not necessarily the governing support he has, but his voting coalition," said Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion.

Latinos, young people, and independents who put their faith in Trump are going cold on the 79-year-old. “Right now, those groups—they’re the ones who deserted,” Miringoff added.

Meanwhile, driven by independents and Democrats, the percentage of those saying ICE has gone too far has soared 11 points since last summer. Sixty percent also said they disapprove of the job the task force is doing overall.

But Trump’s base has largely stuck with him on the big-ticket issues like ICE’s tactics, his incursion into Venezuela, and flirtations with seizing control of Greenland, as well as his divisive tariff policy.