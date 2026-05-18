Bombshell Poll Spells Midterms Doom for Trump

Seven in 10 Americans describe themselves as either “angry” or “frustrated” with Donald Trump’s handling of the economy, according to a national poll that makes grim reading for Republican strategists ahead of the midterms.

The latest CBS News/YouGov poll, conducted between May 13-15 among 2,064 adults, shows voters are increasingly concerned about their personal finances.

Asked how they felt about the Trump administration’s approach to the economy, 11 percent described themselves as “enthusiastic” and 19 percent “satisfied.” But 38 percent rated themselves as “frustrated” and 32 percent as “angry.”

Some two-thirds said they would describe the prospects for the economy as “uncertain.”

Since Trump launched his war on Iran in February, energy costs have surged as the Strait of Hormuz remains shut, pushing the national average price of regular gasoline above $4.50 per gallon, according to AAA. In seven states, drivers are already paying more than $5 a gallon.

At the same time, inflation rose to 3.8 percent in April, its highest level in nearly three years.

Gas prices at an Exxon station in Washington D.C. as the price of oil and gas has surged amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Ken Cedeno/Reuters

As prices climb, polling suggests growing public skepticism about Trump’s handling of the economy, with confidence slipping further as the war continues.

The poll findings will sound an alarm for Trump and his party ahead of November’s midterms, with the issue of affordability already playing on voters’ minds.

Trump imposed sweeping "reciprocal" tariffs last year in a keynote economic policy that appears to have backfired. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

And while the 79-year-old president himself has downplayed concerns over soaring gas prices and inflation as a “small price to pay” for confronting Iran, others in his party have expressed concern that rising gas prices could be an “Achilles’ heel” for Republicans in November.

“The toughest thing, too, is that we made gas prices the Achilles’ heel for (former President Joe) Biden and now it’s our own,” an unnamed adviser told Reuters last week.

And polls appear to reflect that trend. The CBS poll showed that 59 percent say gas prices have been a financial hardship, up from 51 percent in April.

Yet, Trump has yet to signal that he fully understands the urgency of the situation.

Asked Tuesday if Americans’ financial struggles factored into his push for a deal with Iran, Trump responded: “Not even a little bit.”

Meanwhile, the same poll showed 35 percent say Democrats have a better approach to the economy, compared with 31 percent for Republicans and President Trump.

Broader findings paint an even more difficult picture for the president: 65 percent say Trump’s policies are making the economy worse in the short term, while 50 percent say they will hurt the economy in the long term.

Approval of Trump’s handling of inflation has also fallen to 27 percent.

Meanwhile, 77 percent of Americans say their incomes are not keeping up with inflation, while only 29 percent say the U.S. economy is good.