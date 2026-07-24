Bombshell Report Reveals Trump’s Sneaky Election Trick

President Donald Trump’s goons are plotting a bombshell change to the U.S. Census that could have massive ramifications for future elections, a new report alleges.

Sources tell The Bulwark that it is “widely expected” the Trump administration will “try to recategorize millions of immigrants (both unauthorized and legal) as not actually living here in the United States” in the next Census.

If successful, that would mean a massive shift in the number of congressional representatives each state gets, how districts are drawn, how federal dollars are doled out, and how many votes each state has in the Electoral College process in presidential elections.

The Bulwark characterized the move as a little-noticed “stealth” action by the administration that went unreported when a regulatory filing was issued in late June. Now, those familiar with the administration’s alleged plans are frantically warning of what will come next.

The site, founded by prominent never-Trump Republicans, writes that the “coming rule will change the technical meaning of who ‘resides’ in the United States to exclude some or most immigrants from being counted as living in the country.”

It added, “That is, people who are foreign nationals would be categorized not only as citizens of their home countries but also residents of their home countries—and therefore (poof!) no longer part of the U.S. population.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on the matter.

President Donald Trump, 80, tried to sneak in a citizenship question for the 2020 Census but was spurned by the Supreme Court. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

While sources have detailed the administration’s alleged plans to The Bulwark, the text of the rule change remains under wraps. The only public nod to the plan is its title, which was published on an Office of Management and Budget website: “Decennial Census of the Population of Americans; Proposed Residence Criteria and Proposed Regulations for Demographic Questions.”

The Constitution mandates that the Census include all persons in the United States. The founding fathers were so emphatic on the matter that they used the word “persons” in its clause about the Census—despite using the words “citizen” or “citizens” 11 times elsewhere.

Trump, 80, has tried to alter the Census process since his first term in office. Back then, he tried, and failed, to force a citizenship question into the 2020 Census—a measure that was blocked by the Supreme Court.

A leak revealed that the change would have “clearly” been a “disadvantage to the Democrats” while being “advantageous to Republicans and Non-Hispanic Whites” during redistricting in the wake of the Census.

Despite SCOTUS striking down the attempt, The Bulwark writes that the high court did not “say this question could never be added, only that the government needed to do a better job of dotting its i’s and crossing its t’s.”

With a 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court, which has repeatedly ruled in favor of the president’s wishes this term despite his personal attacks on justices, the issue of the Census is sure to have Democrats on edge as we inch closer to 2030.