Bombshell Studies Find Surprise Culprit Behind Birthrate Crisis

A hiking trip in Montana’s Glacier National Park turned into a nightmare when a grizzly bear mauled and dragged a California man after a sudden encounter on a popular trail. Daniel Crago, 32, was nearing the end of a hike on the Grinnell Glacier Trail on May 28 when he spotted what appeared to be a small bear. Moments later, he realized a much larger grizzly was just yards away on the mountainside above him. Before he could reach his bear spray, the animal charged. The bear clamped onto Crago’s right arm and dragged him an estimated 20 to 30 feet before releasing him. Other hikers rushed to assist, with one doctor applying a tourniquet while others called for emergency help and tried to keep the bear at a distance. Crago was airlifted to a hospital and has since undergone multiple surgeries. Park officials believe loud rushing water may have prevented both the hiker and the bear from noticing each other before the attack. Several nearby areas remain closed because of heightened bear activity.
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- 1Hiker Dragged by Grizzly Bear in National Park AttackTRAIL OF TERRORThe bear clamped onto the man’s right arm and dragged him as much as 30 feet.
- 2Grammy Winner Killed in Horror Stabbing AttackTRAGIC LOSSThe songwriter died after a double stabbing in east London.
Shop with ScoutedThese Ergonomic, Whisper-Quiet Vibrators Are Worth the HypeVIBE CHECKSmile Makers Collection is on a mission.
- 3Bombshell Studies Find Shock Culprit Behind Birthrate CrisisCELL CULTUREThere are several theories about what might have sparked the change.
- 4Private Jet Crashes in Fireball En Route to Collect MLB StarNO SURVIVORSThe aircraft was supposed to pick up a St. Louis Cardinals icon before experiencing issues soon after takeoff.
Shop with ScoutedI Canceled My Facial After Trying PCA Skin's New Peel PadsTRIPLE THREATFinally, a peel pad that doesn’t wreak havoc on my sensitive, hyper-reactive skin.
- 5New Report Exposes Troubling Reality for America’s KidsNO KIDDINGThe study makes for grim reading.
- 6Intense Footage Shows Building Collapse After Deadly QuakeKILLER QUAKEThe magnitude 7.8 earthquake left at least 19 dead and 12 missing while triggering tsunami alerts in the region.
- 7‘Heated Rivalry’ Star Scrambles as Swastika Pic ResurfacesNOT A GREAT LOOKThe Canadian actor came under fire after an old photo made the rounds on social media.
- 8Hiker, 18, Dies in the Grand CanyonHIKING HORRORThey were suffering in the heat.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 9Delta Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Mechanical IssueSKY-HIGH SNAFUThe plane had to make a sudden diversion.
- 10Emmy Winner, 80, Makes History With Latest AwardGIANTThe Hollywood icon just crushed a 26-year-old theater record.
Grammy-winning songwriter Talay Riley, real name Mark Orabiyi, has died after a double stabbing in east London. The 35-year-old was found with fatal knife wounds in a garden in Silvertown shortly after 9 a.m. on June 5. Emergency services rushed him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Orabiyi worked as a songwriter and producer on major international hits for artists including Dua Lipa, Khalid, Zendaya, HER, Kehlani and Flo, contributing to songs such as “Young Dumb & Broke,” “Who Do You Love,” “Lights On” and “Walk Like This.” A second man, in his 20s, was also stabbed during the incident and remains in hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Police initially arrested three people on suspicion of murder. One 27-year-old man has since been released on bail, while a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman have been released with no further action. Several stars, including Stormzy, have paid tribute to Orabiyi. “I’m sorry bro,” Stormzy wrote.
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Bombshell Studies Find Surprise Culprit Behind Birthrate Crisis
Falling fertility rates have been connected to the rise of cellphone use. Plummeting global birth rates have long been a mystery, but now researchers in two separate papers have found evidence suggesting that the rise of cell connectivity could explain the decline. One was published on Monday, and the other in May, and both saw that falling fertility rates, which began in 2007, coincided with the launch of the iPhone. “Whatever caused it was something global—something that arrived in roughly the same form in all of these places at roughly the same time,” said the second study’s authors, University of Cincinnati economics professor Hernan Moscoso Boedo and Ph.D student Nathan Hudson. One of the papers, published in the National Bureau of Economic Research, found that half of the fall in birth rates between 2007 and 2011 was due to the iPhone, and was mostly seen among people 15 to 24. As for what it is about the use of phones that may have caused the decline remains to be seen, but there are several theories, including less face-to-face social interaction, more pornography, and better sexual and contraceptive education.
Shocking footage has emerged showing a plane crashing and bursting into flames moments after takeoff in the Dominican Republic. Both the pilot and co-pilot were killed after the Gulfstream G200 Galaxy executive jet crashed at La Romana International Airport on Sunday. The plane was heading to Texas to pick up MLB legend Yadier Molina when it reported issues and turned back to try to land. No passengers were on board the plane, the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC) confirmed in a statement. A video showing the moment of the crash and the ensuing huge fireball has gone viral on social media. Molina, who spent his entire professional MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals, paid tribute to the two pilots who lost their lives in an Instagram story. “My condolences to the pilots and their families. This plane was on its way to pick up me, my family, and friends in Texas to return to Puerto Rico,” Molina wrote. “This is all so heartbreaking.” An investigation has been launched into the crash. Molina was a two-time World Series winner with the Cardinals and is also a 10-time MLB All-Star catcher.
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For more than three decades, PCA Skin has set the standard for professional chemical peels. Now, the brand is translating its signature triple-exfoliation technology into an at-home format with its new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads. Formulated to mimic your skin’s natural renewal process, the pads harness physical, chemical, and enzymatic exfoliation to gently smooth texture, soften fine lines and wrinkles, reduce redness, and minimize the appearance of enlarged pores—all without stripping the skin of its natural oils. Each dual-sided pad features a textured side that helps manually resurface the skin without causing barrier damage or irritation, while the smooth side helps restore hydration for an instant, post-facial-level glow.
Aside from a targeted blend of AHAs, BHAs, and PHAs, the pads are also infused with niacinamide, peptides, and licorice root extract to help calm the skin and counteract any potential irritation from the exfoliants. As someone with sensitive skin, I’m always hesitant to incorporate new exfoliants into my routine. I turn tomato-red when someone merely looks at me, so naturally, I’m fairly discerning when it comes to active-soaked peel pads. Plus, the thought of using a physical exfoliant instantly takes me back to that ubiquitous apricot scrub from my youth that practically tore my skin apart.
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If you’re looking for a one-and-done treatment that delivers professional-level results in a single swipe (without the irritation), PCA Skin’s new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads are a true triple threat.
Children’s wellbeing in the United States has declined since the COVID-19 pandemic, a new national report has warned, with 29 states performing worse in 2024 than in 2019. The Annie E. Casey Foundation’s 2026 Kids Count Data Book measures child wellbeing across four areas: economic security, education, health, and family and community life. Overall, the national score slipped from 553 to 547 over the study period. Five of the top seven states ranked for child wellbeing were in the Northeast, while 11 of the bottom 15 were in the South. Even so, several Southern states saw gains, with South Carolina posting the largest improvement, rising 38 points. Meanwhile, the share of children living in cost-burdened households increased from 30 percent to 31 percent, affecting 22.4 million children. That is the first increase since 2010. Child and teen deaths also rose 8 percent. Health and education scores also dropped, from 624 to 607 and 518 to 417, respectively. The drop in the education score was driven by widespread declines in reading and math proficiency across 47 states.
Dramatic footage captures the moment a restaurant collapsed after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake tore through the southern Philippines on Monday, killing at least 19 people and flattening buildings in a coastal city. The offshore quake struck at 7:37 a.m. local time at a depth of about six miles. General Santos, home to roughly 720,000, was hit hardest. “It’s a major earthquake,” said Teresito Bacolcol, who heads the country’s seismology agency, urging residents not to return to buildings damaged by the shock as they could still collapse. Civil aviation officials grounded 17 domestic flights and shut the General Santos airport. The city’s St. Elizabeth Hospital was reportedly so badly damaged that patients and staff have been forced to move off-site. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed to provide urgent support to the affected regions. “I have directed all relevant government agencies to act immediately,” he said in a statement. “I am in constant communication with our regional offices and local chief executives on the ground.”
Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams is on thin ice after a photo from his past resurfaced on social media. The photo shows Williams with black marker drawings all over his body, including what appears to be a swastika on his forehead. However, the Canadian actor, 25, wasn’t aware of what was drawn on him at the time, several sources close to Williams told TMZ. The sources told the tabloid that the marker drawings, which appeared on his body and clothes, were part of a high school “campout” tradition where inebriated teens drew offensive imagery on each other to elicit a reaction. “The markings do not and have never reflected Hudson’s beliefs, values, or character‚" a friend of Williams told the outlet. Multiple sources told TMZ that the actor “deeply regrets” the photo and “understands the hurt and disappointment” that it has caused, adding that “it’s completely unexcusable.” Williams shot to stardom as Shane Hollander in HBO Max’s queer hockey romance Heated Rivalry. The series earned a record-breaking 16 wins at the Canadian Screen Awards, including a Best Lead Performer recognition for Williams.
An 18-year-old hiker has died in the Grand Canyon. The Grand Canyon National Park Regional Communications Center said that it had received a call from a hiker in distress at around 1.40 p.m. on Wednesday. The office said it was made aware that he was suffering from “heat-related symptoms” while walking beneath Havasupai Gardens on the Bright Angel Trail, as part of a day hike from the South Rim to the Colorado River. National Park Service agents were dispatched to help and located the teenager in a remote area around 30 feet below the trail near Garden Creek. They applied first aid upon arrival and also called for a helicopter medivac, but said that ultimately “lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.” Authorities are liaising with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office to investigate what happened, the press release stated. Authorities are withholding the deceased’s name while they notify next of kin.
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Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Seattle declared a mid-air emergency and diverted for an unscheduled landing in Scotland on Sunday evening. The Airbus A330 aircraft, which is only three years old, departed from London Heathrow at around 6.25 p.m. local time on June 7 and had reached a cruising altitude of 36,000 feet over Scotland when the crew made a distress call. The aircraft touched down safely at Edinburgh Airport, where emergency services rushed out to meet it on the runway. Delta told The Herald that there was a possible issue with a floor heater on the plane. Local reports state that passengers were provided with food and overnight accommodation, and that they’re expected to make the remainder of their journey sometime on Monday. “Delta flight 21 from London Heathrow to Seattle diverted to Edinburgh, where it landed normally following a reported mechanical issue,” a spokesman for the airline said. “At Delta, nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and crew. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels.”
A legendary performer has officially stomped his way into the Broadway history books. At 80 years old, John Lithgow secured a monumental victory at the Tony Awards, becoming the oldest man ever to take home a competitive acting Tony. The historic milestone officially shattered the previous record held by Roy Dotrice, who won at age 77 in 2000. Lithgow clinched his third career Tony for his leading role in Giant, a searing drama centered on children’s author Roald Dahl’s virulent antisemitism. The triumph also established a staggering 53-year-gap between his first Tony win in 1973 and his latest, marking the longest stretch between competitive acting wins in the history of the awards. The win officially inducts Lithgow into an elite circle of just four performers who have managed to win across three distinct acting categories. “I’m such a lucky actor,” Lithgow told the crowd while accepting the trophy. “Two Tony bookends with 53 years between them... this moment has got to be one of the best.”