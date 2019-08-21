CHEAT SHEET
‘BOMBSHELL’
First Look: Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson
The first teaser trailer for Bombshell, the upcoming film about Roger Ailes’ downfall, finds Charlize Theron’s Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman’s Gretchen Carlson and Margot Robbie as a fictional Fox News producer all sharing an elevator together at the News Corporation building in Manhattan. The film, directed by Jay Roach, was dropped by its original production company due to reported budget issues and later picked up by Lionsgate for a December release. It also stars John Lithgow as the late Fox News founder and president and Connie Britton as his wife Beth, who stayed loyal to him throughout the sexual harassment and assault scandal that ended his long career. Earlier this summer, Showtime aired a seven-part miniseries on the same subject, starring Russell Crowe as Ailes and Naomi Watts as Carlson.