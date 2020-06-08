Bon Appétit Editor-in-Chief Adam Rapoport Resigns Amid Brownface Scandal
Bon Appétit editor-in-chief Adam Rapoport resigned Monday evening amid calls for his ouster stirred by a brownface scandal involving a 2013 photo of Rapoport and his wife, Simone Shubuck. A freelance writer for the magazine found and shared the image on social media earlier on Monday. Rapoport announced his resignation on Instagram in a post that read, “I am stepping down as editor-in-chief of Bon Appétit to reflect on the work that I need to do as a human being and to allow Bon Appétit to get to a better place.”
Sohla El-Waylly, who is an assistant editor at the magazine and has worked as a chef and restaurateur, accused the publication of only paying white editors to appear in videos for the BA Test Kitchen series. Condé Nast, which owns Bon Appétit, has denied the allegation.