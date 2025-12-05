Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Black Friday sales may be over, but with the holiday season in full swing, there’s still plenty of time to save big on beauty and wellness products. Whether you’re looking to invest in your own wellbeing or give someone you love the gift of longevity, Bon Charge is making it easier than ever with a can’t-miss holiday deal: 25 percent off sitewide from now through the end of the year.

With endorsements from a bevy of celebrities, Bon Charge has become one of the buzziest names in the beauty and wellness space, emerging as a trusted name for science-backed tools from red light therapy masks to infrared sauna blankets. Best of all, the brand offers more than just one-off solutions—it also features curated bundles that package together its most popular products for an even more streamlined, complementary experience that supports holistic wellness. Whether you’re focusing on your face, looking for whole-body results, or are in search of a travel kit to support your busy lifestyle, there’s a bundle that will meet your needs.

