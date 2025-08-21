Cheat Sheet
Heavy Metal Icon of Grammy-Winning Band Dies at 51
GONE TOO SOON
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.21.25 2:39PM EDT 
Published 08.21.25 2:27PM EDT 
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 22: Brent Hinds of Mastodon performs at Riot Fest 2024 at Douglass Park on September 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
Barry Brecheisen/Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

Brent Hinds, the former lead guitarist of heavy metal band Mastodon, died Wednesday night from a motorcycle accident. He was 51 years old. According to the Atlanta Police Department, Hinds was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he collided with an SUV that failed to yield. Authorities pronounced the guitarist dead at the scene. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, the case remains under investigation. Hinds, who co-founded the group with bassist Troy Sanders, guitarist Bill Kelliher, and drummer Brann Dailor in 2000 produced a total of eight studio albums, with their 2002 album Remission garnering critical acclaim. The group went on to win several awards, including a Grammy in 2018 for Best Metal Performance. Hinds parted ways with the band in March, stating he was kicked out, while Mastodon said that the parting was a mutual decision. Despite their shaky end, Mastodon released a statement about Hinds’ passing on social media, stating “we are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief...we are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we’ve shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many.”

2

Bon Jovi’s Son and ‘Stranger Things’ Actress Adopt Baby Girl

NEW PARENTS
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.21.25 2:22PM EDT 
Published 08.21.25 2:20PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend the world premiere of Netflix's "The Electric State" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on February 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter/Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Millie Bobbie Brown and Jake Bongiovi have welcomed a baby via adoption. The Stranger Things actress, 21, and Bongiovi, who is the son of legendary musician Jon Bon Jovi, announced the arrival of their new baby girl Thursday. “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3, ” the couple wrote on Instagram. Brown, who married the 23-year-old actor in May 2024. talked about wanting to be a mother and grow her family earlier this year on an episode of the “Smartless” podcast. “My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it’s been my thing since before I met Jake,” Brown said. “I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me.” The Enola Holmes star noted that both she and her husband come from families with four kids. “I really want a big family,” Brown said. “It is definitely in our future, but, for me, I don’t see having your own child, you know, as really any different as in adopting.”

Shop with Scouted

PSA: Lola Blankets Are a Whopping 50% Off Right Now
XMAS IN AUGUST
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 08.21.25 2:39PM EDT 
Lola Blanket Summer Sale
Lola Blankets.

Summer is officially drawing to a close, which means shorter days, cooler weather, and criminally overrated pumpkin spice everything are ahead of us. As we inch closer to the dreaded end of daylight saving time and the beginning of SAD season (or “cuffing season,” if you’re a glass-half-full person), the good news is that it’s the perfect time to cozy up with a new blanket. Lola Blankets are indisputably the best on the market—they’re designed from the softest faux fur fabric we’ve ever felt and are actually machine-washable. Right now, the brand is hosting its annual ‘Christmas in August’ sale to quell our end-of-summer blues.

Lola Blanket ‘Christmas in August’ Sale
50% Off Site-wide
Shop At Lola Blanket

For a limited time, score a very generous 50 percent off everything site-wide and a $50 gift card with the code AUG50 at checkout. If you’re new to Lola Blankets, you cannot go wrong with the Original Lola, but we also love the XL size (it fits over a queen-size bed) and the weighted versions as well. Either way, it’s the brand’s biggest sale of the year, so if you’re looking for a luxury blanket for snuggle season, now’s the time to treat yourself.

Willem Dafoe Brushes Aside Trump Question: ‘You Gotta Be Kidding Me’
WILLPOWER
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 08.21.25 1:42PM EDT 
Dafoe didn't want to talk about Trump's U.S.
Reuters

Willem Dafoe swatted away a question about President Donald Trump’s America eight years after saying he feared the country was moving in the wrong direction. The Platoon star, 70, speaking in Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Sarajevo Film Festival, where he was awarded the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo award, was asked by a moderator whether he felt the U.S. was on a better track now than it had been in 2017. “You gotta be kidding me with this question, right?” he said, according to Variety. “If you know anything about me and you do, that’s not a real question.” In an appearance on Larry King Now during the first Trump administration, Dafoe said he felt there were “better people to talk about the political situation” than actors, but admitted: “I don’t think we’re going in the right direction—we’re a powerful country and I think we have a responsibility to the rest of the world.”

4
HBO Drops First Look at ‘The Pitt’ Season 2
SNEAK PEEK
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.21.25 12:58PM EDT 
Noah Wyle in The Pitt
Noah Wyle in The Pitt. Warrick Page/MAX/Warrick Page/MAX

HBO Max released a sneak peek into season 2 of the hit medical drama The Pitt, giving viewers a look at another anxiety-inducing day in the lives of the overtaxed emergency team at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. The series, starring Noah Wyle, Patrick Ball, Taylor Dearden, and Katherine LaNasa, is set to premiere in January. The trailer shows clips of the intense work environment, with the doctors performing bloody surgeries as they confront various medical emergencies. Tensions are heightened at one point as two police officers run through the hospital. One character who is noticeably absent from the trailer is Tracy Ifeachor’s Dr. Heather Collins, who will not be returning to the show per a July Instagram post from Ifeachor. According to EW, the second season will take place on the Fourth of July, 10 months after the events of season one. The Pitt premiered on January 9, 2025, with the first season consisting of 15 episodes—each one playing out in real time and covering one hour of a demanding medical shift through the lens of healthcare workers in a Pittsburgh ER. The series, which has been applauded for its realistic depiction of the stress America’s health care workers are currently under, won the Gotham TV Award for Breakthrough Drama Series in June. In September, it will compete for a total of 12 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Shop with Scouted

Save Big on Back-to-School Essentials With Levi’s End-of-Summer Sale
TOP OF THE CLASS
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Published 08.14.25 6:48PM EDT 
A group of students wearing Levi's clothing, sitting on a staircase.
Levi's

Forget books and binders—if you really want to step into a new school year with confidence, you need a fresh pair of jeans. When it comes to classic styles and denim looks, no brand screams iconic more than Levi’s.

Whether you’re actually heading to class or just ready for an end-of-summer style reset, Levi’s has you covered with seasonal staples that deserve a spot in your fall rotation. From timeless blue jeans to throwback trucker jackets, the brand’s signature styles are all on sale through Labor Day, meaning you can save up to 30 percent on your soon-to-be favorite outfit essentials.

You don’t have to sneak into your dad’s closet to capture the perfect loose-fit look. Levi’s Baggy Dad jeans feature a relaxed, flattering silhouette with just the right amount of room for everyday comfort. The only thing missing is your favorite sneakers.

Baggy Dad Women's Jeans
Shop At Levi’s

“There’s no such thing as the perfect pair of jeans,” said someone who’s clearly never worn Levi’s 501® Originals. First introduced by founder Levi Strauss more than 150 years ago, these signature blue jeans have remained a cultural staple ever since—outlasting trends, influencing competitors, and never going out of style. Spoiler: they never will.

501® Original Fit Men's Jeans
Shop At Levi’s

As timeless as denim jeans are, nothing punctuates a fall outfit like a throwback denim jacket. If you’re after something straightforward and classic, you can’t go wrong with Levi’s original Trucker Jacket, which has been nothing short of iconic since it first dropped in 1967. Looking for something with a bit more attitude that still retains throwback appeal? Try the brand’s ’90s Trucker, featuring a pitched silhouette and retro edge.

Trucker Jacket
Shop At Levi’s

90s Trucker Jacket
Shop At Levi’s

Trump’s Hard-Right Evangelical Adviser James Dobson Dies at 89
FIRE AND BRIMSTONE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 08.21.25 1:49PM EDT 
PHILADELPHIA - JANUARY 8: Dr. James C. Dobson, founder and chairman of Focus on the Family, gestures while speaking at the Justice Sunday III rally on January 8, 2006 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Sponsored by the Family Research Council, the rally was held one day before the start of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Samuel Alito. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA - JANUARY 8: Dr. James C. Dobson, founder and chairman of Focus on the Family, gestures while speaking at the Justice Sunday III rally on January 8, 2006 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Sponsored by the Family Research Council, the rally was held one day before the start of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Samuel Alito. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images) Jeff Fusco/Getty Images

James Dobson, the child psychologist and radio personality who advocated for conservative social values and wielded immense political power, has died at 89. Dobson, who first gained prominence with his 1970 book Dare to Discipline, which advocated for teaching children “self-control” with corporal punishment, leveraged his resulting notoriety into founding the evangelical organization Focus on the Family. As a key architect of the religious right, he also co-founded the Family Research Council, an organization designated as an anti-LBGTQ+ hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center for propagating propaganda linking homosexuality to pedophilia and claiming the Democratic Party is run by “Jews.” Dobson later became ingrained in the upper echelons of the Republican Party and advised five different presidents, culminating in a role on President Donald Trump’s Evangelical Executive Advisory Board, where he helped solidify the fusion of white evangelicalism and far-right politics. “Dobson has become the primary source of misinformation about gay and lesbian people in the world,” said gay pastor Mel White in 2005. “He is single-handedly doing more damage to the truth than anyone else, in our opinion.” Dobson is survived by his wife, Shirley, and his children, Danae and Ryan. In a statement, the family said his impact endures through “the many lives he touched, the families he strengthened, and the unshakable faith he proclaimed.”

United and Delta Airlines Sued For Selling ‘Windowless’ Window Seats
WON'T FLY
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.21.25 11:29AM EDT 
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 24: A Delta Airlines plane lands as a United Airlines plane is taxiing to takeoff at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, California, United States on July 24, 2025.
Anadolu/Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

A new class action lawsuit against United and Delta Air Lines claims the airlines sold window seats without windows. The suit, filed in federal court on Tuesday, claims passengers were seated next to empty walls despite paying extra for seat preferences and seeks millions in damages for more than a million customers per airline. While some aircraft like the Boeing 737, Boeing 757, and Airbus A321 are designed with rows of windowless aisles due to AC ducts and other systems, the complaint alleges that Delta and United fail to disclose this information to customers, unlike competitors like American or Alaska Airlines. “Had plaintiffs and the class members known that the seats they were purchasing (were) windowless, they would not have selected them—much less have paid extra,” the United complaint reads. According to Business Insider, the suit states that Delta passengers can spend $70 or more to choose seats while the United suit states costs can exceed $50 for domestic flights and $100 for international ones. The lawsuit notes that passengers purchase window seats for reasons like extra light, to occupy antsy children, or to mitigate anxious or claustrophobic feelings. United Airlines did not comment on the case. Delta Airlines did not respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Man Arrested After Four Dead Bodies Found in River Seine
SLEEPING WITH THE FISHES
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 08.21.25 11:12AM EDT 
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 17: People and tourists swim and sunbath at the Bras Marie safe bathing site on the river Seine under police surveillance in Paris on August 17, 2025. on August 17, 2025 in Paris, France. Earlier this summer Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo launched three bathing sites across the city, marking the first season of public swimming in the River Seine in just over a hundred years. Hidalgo had made it a promise of her time in office to make the Seine swimmable again ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, with the city investing 1.4 billion euros in a clean-up project. Swimming in the Seine had been banned since 1923, due to the dangers of boat traffic and poor water quality. The new bathing areas offer changing areas and will be monitored by life guards for the swimming season, from July 5 to August 31. (Photo by Antoine Gyori - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 17: People and tourists swim and sunbath at the Bras Marie safe bathing site on the river Seine under police surveillance in Paris on August 17, 2025. on August 17, 2025 in Paris, France. Earlier this summer Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo launched three bathing sites across the city, marking the first season of public swimming in the River Seine in just over a hundred years. Hidalgo had made it a promise of her time in office to make the Seine swimmable again ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, with the city investing 1.4 billion euros in a clean-up project. Swimming in the Seine had been banned since 1923, due to the dangers of boat traffic and poor water quality. The new bathing areas offer changing areas and will be monitored by life guards for the swimming season, from July 5 to August 31. (Photo by Antoine Gyori - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Antoine Gyori - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

French police have arrested a man in connection with multiple murders after a campaign to clean up Paris’ notoriously dirty river, the Seine, uncovered four dead bodies lurking beneath the waters. The corpses were spotted on August 13, when a train passenger noticed a body floating in the water and notified authorities. The discovery prompted further investigation, during which at least three more bodies were discovered “in an advanced state of decomposition.” One of the corpses, however, was “relatively well-preserved,” which allowed authorities to identify the victim and arrest a 24-year-old man of Algerian descent in connection with the murders. “There are three men of African descent and a fourth of North African descent,” prosecutors revealed, with one of the victims appearing to die of strangulation while the other sustained “violent injuries.” The suspect remains in custody. A mass cleanup of the Seine was launched after last year’s summer Olympics, when athletes swimming in the polluted waters claimed to have “felt and seen things” in the river and officials were forced to postpone several events due to poor water quality.

American Aircraft CEO Dies After Wingsuit Helicopter Jump
DAREDEVIL BOSS
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.21.25 11:08AM EDT 
Founder and CEO Kirk Hawkins poses for photographs in front of a show model ICON A5 aircraft at ICON's offices and show room in Los Angeles, October 8, 2013. (Photo by Ann Johansson/Corbis via Getty Images)
Ann Johansson/Corbis via Getty Images

The CEO of an American aviation company has died after jumping out of a helicopter in the Swiss Alps. Kirk Hawkins, the 58-year-old founder of ICON Aircraft, leapt from a helicopter in a wingsuit near the peak of the 13,000-foot Eiger with three others. Hawkins, a former U.S. Air Force F-16 pilot, was gliding along the mountain’s east face when he collided with trees and crashed, Swiss police confirmed. An investigation into the accident is underway. Hawkins co-founded ICON Aircraft in 2006 with longtime friend Steen Strand, building the company around their signature A5 light sport aircraft. Strand announced the death in an emotional LinkedIn post Wednesday, calling Hawkins “the most extraordinary person I’ve ever known, or ever will know.” “He devoured life experiences most of us would never touch,” Strand wrote. “He was damn good at assessing risks, probably because he took so many … He’d get you into tricky situations, but he’s also the one you wanted beside you when things got dicey.” Hawkins’ résumé included degrees from Clemson and Stanford, combat flying for the Air Force, and business school at Stanford before launching ICON. Strand wrote that in his final moments, his friend likely “laughed one last time before the exit.”

Shop with Scouted

Score 53% Off SweetZzz’s Top-Rated Organic Mattress During Its Early Labor Day Sale
CATCHING ZZZS
Scouted Staff
Updated 08.18.25 3:17PM EDT 
Published 08.18.25 3:05PM EDT 
A woman lying down on a SweetZzz Mattress Honey Hybrid Mattress with two pillows. She is wearing cream-colored shirt and pants. The bedside table next to her has a cup of coffee, book, and lamp.
SweetZzz Mattress

As summer winds down and fall approaches, it’s the perfect time for a seasonal reset—a chance to refresh your home and invest in getting more rest. And what better place to start than with what you spend a third of your life on: a mattress. Now is the ideal time to make an upgrade with SweetZzz Mattress’ early bird Labor Day sale.

Right now, you can save a whopping 53 percent on the brand’s premier Honey Hybrid Mattress in all sizes. The top-rated organic mattress is chiropractor-endorsed for spinal health and pain relief and has earned an impressive 8.7/10 rating from Sleep Foundation.

Honey Hybrid Mattress
Down From $1700
Shop At SweetZzz Mattress$800

Free Shipping

The SweetZzz Mattress is designed with a breathable top layer made with an organic latex that cushions common pressure points like the shoulders, hips, and back—great for both side and combination sleepers. It’s equipped with 1,500 individually-wrapped springs with reinforced edge support that provide long-lasting stability and durability without the heat retention of traditional beds, making it great for hot sleepers.

The best part? Aside from being over half off for a limited time, SweetZzz offers a lifetime warranty, free nationwide shipping with white glove delivery service, and a 100-night risk-free trial. Your ticket to a lifetime of better sleep is right here.

Bryan Kohberger’s Handwritten Plea After Night in Maximum Security Prison
MISERABLE MURDERER
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 08.21.25 12:20AM EDT 
Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse for his sentencing hearing on July 23, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. Kohberger pleaded guilty in exchange for being spared the death penalty for the stabbing of four University of Idaho students nearly three years ago. He faces up to four life sentences in prison.
Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse for his sentencing hearing on July 23, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. Kohberger pleaded guilty in exchange for being spared the death penalty for the stabbing of four University of Idaho students nearly three years ago. He faces up to four life sentences in prison. (Photo by Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images) Pool/Getty Images

Convicted murderer Bryan Kohberger penned a letter pleading to be transferred after just one night in Idaho Maximum Security Institution’s J-Block. The 30-year-old killer followed that request with a sexual harassment complaint, claiming an inmate told him, “I”ll b--- f--- you.“ Kohberger, who pleaded guilty last month to stabbing four students to death in 2022, is serving four life sentences without parole. After his first night in J-Block, which houses around 130 prisoners from death row inmates to the general population, Kohberger’s July 30 handwritten note–which TMZ obtained–complained of “minute-by-minute verbal threats/harassment.” He added, “J-Block is an environment that I wish to transfer from.” He made his sexual harassment complaints five days later. In its report, People stated the guard who Kohberger claimed had seen the alleged threats later said he recalled “vulgar language” being used towards the murderer, but could not pinpoint which inmate made which remark. A prison official told People that J-Block is “generally a fairly calm and quieter tier” and Kohberger needed to “give it some time.” They also noted despite his sexual harassment claims, “Kohberger feels safe” to remain in J-Block.

‘Nip/Tuck’ Star Dylan Walsh in Major Car Crash in New Jersey
‘DEEPLY GRATEFUL’
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Updated 08.21.25 6:50AM EDT 
Published 08.21.25 1:24AM EDT 
Dylan Walsh
Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Actor Dylan Walsh, known for roles on Nip/Tuck and Superman & Lois, was in a serious car crash in New Jersey, TMZ reports. Walsh, 61, and four other passengers were in the vehicle when it suddenly veered onto the other side of the road in Rumson, smashing into a utility pole and continuing to move until it collided with a second utility pole. Two of the five people in the car complained of pain and were taken to a medical center. A representative for Walsh told TMZ, ”Over the weekend, Dylan Walsh and his family were involved in a car accident in Rumson. Thankfully, everyone is safe and has since returned home. The family is deeply grateful for the swift response of the Rumson Police, Fire Department, and EMS, as well as the staff at Riverview Medical Center for their care.” The representative added that the family “would also like to extend a special thank-you to the management and staff of The River Point Inn for their support in the immediate aftermath.” Walsh is married and has five children, two from his current marriage and three from two previous marriages. It is unclear which of his kids were in the vehicle with him.

