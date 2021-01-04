Bond Girl, ‘That ’70s Show’ Star Tanya Roberts Is Actually Not Dead, Rep Now Says
WTF??
Former Bond Girl and That 70s Show star Tanya Roberts is not dead at 65, contrary to recent claims made by her rep. Roberts’ spokesperson, Mike Pingel, told TMZ Monday that Roberts is still alive, despite releasing a press release on Sunday that she had died. The press release even included a quote from Roberts’ partner, Lance O’Brien, stating, “as I held her in her last moments, she opened her eyes.” Pingel told TMZ that O’Brien “truly believed Tanya had died.”
O’Brien apparently received the news that Roberts was actually alive mid-interview with Inside Edition on Monday. “Now you’re telling me that she’s alive?” O’Brien said on the phone. “Oh, thank the Lord. Thank God.” O’Brien also told Inside Edition that he was not allowed to be at Roberts’ bedside due to COVID-19 protocols, contradicting the quote given by Pingel.