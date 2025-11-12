Bondi Ripped After Epstein Files Blow Up on Her

Attorney General Pam Bondi is getting torched from both sides of the aisle over what critics call a “shocking” cover-up of Donald Trump’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Bondi faced fresh scrutiny about her role in the Epstein files fiasco after emails released by the House Oversight Committee Wednesday indicated that Trump knew more about the late sex offender’s conduct than he may have acknowledged.

“Every new revelation of the Epstein cover-up is more shocking. Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, Mike Johnson, and MAGA enablers are out to protect one person—Donald Trump,” posted the Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats on X alongside screenshots of Epstein emails.

The emails showed Epstein saying Trump “spent hours” with Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre and that he “knew about the girls.” In another exchange released Wednesday, the disgraced financier told Ghislaine Maxwell, who was later convicted on charges related to facilitating his crimes, “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is Trump.”

Bondi and FBI director Kash Patel were both accused by Democrats of covering for President Trump after Wednesday's bombshell Epstein emails leak. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“Hi Pam Bondi, did you have this one on your desk by any chance?” wrote conservative lawyer George Conway on X, attaching the “dog that hasn’t barked” email.

A popular X account with 1.1 million followers called out Bondi for not releasing the files. “Why didn’t the DOJ release these files? This proves Pam Bondi is a LIAR,” posted the Call to Activism account.

GOP Rep. Warren Davidson on Wednesday told CNN that he wanted Bondi to go before the House Judiciary Committee to “do some explaining.”

Bondi came into the administration vowing to release the Epstein files, saying in February she had the Epstein client list “sitting on” her desk.

Soon after, the DOJ released a batch of Epstein files that contained little new information, only to entirely backtrack on her promise of transparency.

In July, the agency put out a memo saying there was no Epstein “client list” and that the release of the full Epstein files would not be “appropriate or warranted.”

The memo sparked a MAGA civil war. Trump ally Laura Loomer called on Bondi to resign. Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon was also critical of the decision to not release the full files, saying in July, “the Justice Department and the FBI are irredeemably compromised and corrupted.”

Weeks after the memo released, reports surfaced that Bondi briefed Trump on his name appearing in the Epstein files.

Bondi re-entered Dem crosshairs following an explosive October Senate Hearing in which she refused to answer direct questions from Democratic senators about the DOJ and the Epstein files, dodging questions with attempts to flip accusations back onto the senators.

The email release on Wednesday reignited questions about whether she helped conceal key information about Trump’s relationship to Epstein.

“If Trump has nothing to hide, he would tell Pam Bondi to release the Epstein Files like they all promised,” posted writer Wajahit Ali.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to request for comment.

MAGA Republicans avoided criticizing Bondi after Wednesday’s release, instead accusing Democrats of redacting Giuffre’s name in the initial release of the files because Giuffre previously said Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing.

The president did not receive or send any of the messages in the emails that were made public on Wednesday. He has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing in connection with Epstein or Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence.