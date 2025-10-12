Bondi Weighs in on ‘SNL’ Skewering

All press is good press for Pam Bondi.

The U.S. Attorney General shared her reaction to Saturday Night Live host Amy Poehler’s depiction of her on this weekend’s episode.

“[Kristi Noem] should we recreate this picture in Chicago?” Bondi captioned, sharing an image of Poehler portraying her alongside Tina Fey as Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

“Loving Amy Poehler!” she added.

.⁦@Sec_Noem⁩, should we recreate this picture in Chicago?



Loving Amy Poehler! pic.twitter.com/3wNCnS0sGX — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) October 12, 2025

Poehler jumped onstage ahead of the monologue to debut as Bondi during the cold open.

“My name is Pam Bondi,“ Poehler’s Bondi said. ”I spell it with an ‘I,’ because I ain’t gonna answer any of your questions.“

Bondi defiantly continued: “My time is valuable. The DOJ has many ongoing operations, and we’re moving like Kash Patel’s eyeballs: very quickly, in multiple directions at once.”

Referencing the real Bondi’s apparent “burn book” at the hearing, Poehler’s Bondi added:

“That’s just one of the many roast-style burns that I have here on this paper. Don’t make me use them.”

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi testified on the Justice Department’s targeting of President Trump’s political opponents, including the recent indictment of former FBI Director James Comey. Getty Images

The sketch also featured a surprise cameo from SNL alum Tina Fey, playing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

“That’s right, it’s me, Kristi Noem,” Fey said, holding an assault rifle. Mirroring Bondi’s introduction earlier in the sketch, Fey’s Noem added:

“I spell my name with an ‘I,’ because that’s how I thought it was spelled.”

Bondi’s gleeful reaction stands in stark contrast to the response from White House officials after SNL parodied President Donald Trump and his cabinet during the Season 51 premiere.

During that cold open, James Austin Johnson’s Trump warned, “[SNL] better be on their best behavior,” alluding to censorship fears following the temporary suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“Otherwise they’ll have to answer to my attack dog at the FCC, Brandon Carr,” he added, before Mikey Day’s Carr creepily danced onstage to Rockwell’s “Somebody’s Watching Me.”