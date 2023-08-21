Trump Agrees to $200K Bond in Georgia Election Case
FORK IT OVER
A Georgia judge set a $200,000 bond for Donald Trump on Monday in the sweeping Fulton County case that accuses the former president and 18 others of conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Trump’s attorneys were present at the Fulton County courthouse on Monday to negotiate the terms of the bond. The “consent bond order” bars Trump from intimidating witnesses, or from communicating with any of his co-defedents about the case, either directly or indirectly. John Eastman, the disgraced attorney and author of the so-called “coup memo” who faces nine criminal counts, had his bond set at $100,000 on Monday. His bond order mandates special conditions, such as reporting to pre-trial supervision every 30 days, court filings reflect. Co-defendant Scott Hall, a Georgia bail bondsman and Fulton County Republican poll watcher charged with seven counts, similarly agreed to an order on Monday, with his bond set at $10,000. None of the 19 defendants had turned themselves in by Monday afternoon. They have until noon on Friday to do so.