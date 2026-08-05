Bone Spurs President Uses AI to Award Himself Ultimate Medal

Draft-dodging Donald Trump has cast himself as a battlefield leader in the mold of America’s greatest generals—while appearing to bestow himself with the nation’s highest military honor.

The 80-year-old president posted an AI-generated image on Truth Social Tuesday depicting him alongside generals George S. Patton and Douglas MacArthur, two of the most celebrated U.S. military commanders of World War II, against the backdrop of a raging battlefield.

Trump’s fantasy image places him above Patton and MacArthur in the military hierarchy, showing him with four stars while the legendary generals wear two. In reality, MacArthur was a five-star general—one of only five Americans to attain that rank—while Patton was a four-star general.

Trump’s AI fantasy did not end with military glory; the image also appeared to give him a slimmer physique. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump, who received four deferments for education and one for a disputed bone spur diagnosis, also imagined himself bedecked with dozens of service ribbons and a medal resembling the Medal of Honor.

The Medal of Honor is presented by the president to service members who display “conspicuous gallantry” and risk their lives above and beyond the call of duty in combat. Recipients are saluted by service members of every rank, including five-star generals, as well as the president, according to the National Medal of Honor Museum.

Trump has never served in the armed forces and therefore never held an official military rank. He attended the New York Military Academy, where he became cadet captain.

After receiving four deferments while in college, Trump received a fifth deferment in 1968, as the Vietnam War was raging. That followed a diagnosis of bone spurs in his heels—courtesy of a Queens podiatrist who rented an office in a building owned by his father, Fred Trump.

Trump has been thirsting after military glory despite having no military résumé.

White House insiders told The Wall Street Journal in April that amid the chaos of his war on Iran, which has so far claimed the lives of 18 troops, Trump considered giving himself the Medal of Honor.

The president has already received numerous vanity awards throughout his second administration, including his status as the “Undisputed Champion of Coal” and as the recipient of the inaugural “FIFA Peace Prize.” Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The Journal reported that Trump pondered the idea during a White House reception, saying he deserved it because his plane flew into Iraq on an unlit runway during a first-term trip to visit troops stationed in the country, citing people who were at the event.

The president, who has reportedly called fallen soldiers “losers” and “suckers,” had previously riffed about his Iraq trip during a rally in Georgia in February.

Trump reduced soldiers who have died in his war on Iran to statistics last month, stacking the death toll against those from past conflicts on Truth Social. Donald Trump/Truth Social

“I flew to Iraq and was extremely brave. In fact, so brave I wanted to give myself the Congressional Medal of Honor,” he said.