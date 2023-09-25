CHEAT SHEET
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Rapper Krayzie Bone Is on a Ventilator: Report
Rapper and two-time Grammy winner Krayzie Bone, who rose to fame in the 1990s as part of the hip-hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, has reportedly been placed on a ventilator after checking himself into the hospital Friday. Sources told AllHipHop the 50-year-old rapper decided to go to a Los Angeles hospital because he’d been coughing up blood. He reportedly suffers from the inflammatory disease sarcoidosis, and per AllHipHop, doctors discovered a leaking artery inside one of his lungs. He’s since been placed on a respirator, the site notes, and he remains sedated. Krayzie Bone’s manager did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.