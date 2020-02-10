CHEAT SHEET
    Bong Joon Ho Wins Best Director Oscar for ‘Parasite’

    SEOUL MAN

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast

    Bong Joon Ho won the Oscar for Best Director for the sleeper hit Parasite—becoming the first South Korean to get the honor. The subtitled satirical thriller is one of just six films ever nominated for both Best Picture and Best Foreign Language Feature. In the directing category, Bong was up against Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Sam Mendes, and Todd Phillips. In his speech, he paid tribute to the other nominees and said he wished he had a “Texas chainsaw” so he could split the statuette into five pieces and share it with them.