Bong-Ripping, Senator-Threatening, R. Kelly-Befriending Brendan Hunt Sentenced to 19 Months in Prison
BLAME IT ON THE BONG
Brendan Hunt, a 37-year-old who threatened to kill members of Congress after the 2020 election, was just sentenced to 19 months in prison, reports the New York Daily News. Hunt testified to jurors that he didn’t actually mean what he said; he was just super high on “a few bong rips.” He also blamed COVID for his violent thoughts: “For a brief period of time in 2020, I succumbed to anger as it is contagious like a pandemic,” said Hunt at his sentencing.
The one-time aspiring actor urged MAGA-fanatics to return to the Capitol after the Jan. 6 insurrection to “show up with [their] guns” and “slaughter those motherf*ckers,” referring to senators and representatives in Congress. In addition to a litany of racist texts and far-right posts, Hunt made a new friend in prison: the embattled R&B singer R. Kelly. Having spent ten months in jail already, Hunt now has less than a year left of his sentence—plenty of time for the two besties to get to know each other and continue workouts in their shared cell.