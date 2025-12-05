Bongino Makes Jaw-Dropping Admission About His Unhinged Conspiracies

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino has publicly distanced himself from his own conspiracy rhetoric, offering a striking walk-back of claims he made before joining the agency’s leadership.

Bongino, who was sworn in earlier this year, was pressed by Fox News host Sean Hannity about his past claim that the FBI was complicit in planting pipe bombs near the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee ahead of the Capitol riots of Jan. 6, 2021. Bongino responded by admitting something shocking.

“I was paid in the past for my opinions, that’s clear, and one day I’ll be back in that space,” Bongino declared. “But that’s not what I’m paid for now. I’m paid to be your deputy director, and we base investigations on facts.”

A suspect accused of planting explosive devices near the Democratic and Republican committee headquarters in Washington has finally been arrested. FBI/Handout via Reuters

His transformation comes at a sensitive moment for the bureau. Just hours earlier, federal agents arrested Brian Cole Jr., 30, of Woodbridge, Virginia, who investigators believe planted the two explosive devices. Cole has been charged with transporting an explosive device in interstate commerce and malicious destruction by means of explosion.

Nobody was hurt by the bombs, but both devices could have been deadly if authorities had not been able to disarm them in time, according to the FBI.

The arrest directly undercuts Bongino’s earlier assertions. On his podcast in January—just months before taking office—he called the pipe-bomb case “the biggest scandal in FBI history” and alleged, without evidence, that the agency “knew” the identity of the bomber. He also claimed the devices were planted “to create a narrative that crazy MAGA people are trying to assassinate Kamala Harris.”

On Fox News, Bongino insisted the bureau would now move forward based solely on verified information. “We’re going to be guided by the facts as this thing goes forward,” he said.

Bongino peddled wild conspiracies as a podcaster. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

The comments mark a rare public attempt by an FBI leader to walk back conspiracy-adjacent claims about an active investigation.

As a podcaster, Bongino built an entire brand on turbocharged conspiracies. He routinely pushed baseless claims that the 2020 election was “stolen,” elevating debunked voter-fraud theories.

He cast the federal government as a shadowy “deep state” cabal out to persecute conservatives, insisting that agencies like the FBI and Justice Department were weaponized against Donald Trump and his allies.

During the pandemic, he amplified COVID-19 misinformation while railing against vaccine mandates, despite being vaccinated himself. He also floated the idea of hammering political opponents with treason charges and using federal power to punish critics, from intelligence officials to President Joe Biden.