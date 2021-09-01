CHEAT SHEET
Bonnaroo Canceled Due to Heavy Rains, Flooding
The Bonnaroo music festival has been canceled for the second year in a row. In 2020, organizers scrapped the massive gathering due to COVID-19 concerns, but this year, the festival’s home, a farm in central Tennessee, has endured heavy rains in recent weeks. Festival organizers said in a statement, “We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo. While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely.” Elsewhere in the state, 22 people died in catastrophic floods that swept away hundreds of homes last week.