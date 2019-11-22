ONE OF A KIND
‘Bonnie and Clyde’ Actor Michael J. Pollard Dies at 80
Oscar-nominated actor Michael J. Pollard—who starred in Bonnie and Clyde—has died at the age of 80, The Wrap reports. Filmmaker Rob Zombie broke the news in a Facebook post Friday morning, recalling Pollard’s performance in his own film House of 1000 Corpses. “I woke up to the news that Michael J. Pollard had died. I have always loved his work and his truly unique on screen presence,” Zombie wrote. “He was one of the first actors I knew I had to work with as soon as I got my first film off the ground. He will be missed.” A representative for Pollard has not spoken publicly about the matter.
Pollard acted on television throughout the ’50s and ’60s. His supporting role in Bonnie and Clyde was his breakout role, and the one that got him Oscar attention. In addition to starring in Zombie’s 2003 cult film, he also starred in The Woods in 2012 and was reportedly involved in two projects that were still in production when he died.