Missouri Woman, 78, Arrested for THIRD Alleged Bank Heist
OLD HABITS
Missouri police were shocked this week when they pulled over a vehicle reported to have been involved in a bank robbery and saw an elderly woman step out. Bonnie Gooch, 78, was arrested Wednesday in what is believed to be her third suspected bank heist. Officers stopped Gooch just a few hundred yards from the Goppert Financial Bank in Pleasant Hill. “Obviously it was a tense situation,” Pleasant Hill Police Chief Thomas Wright told Fox 4. “But when the hands of an elderly woman come out of the car and that is who is driving the suspect vehicle, it’s a little shocking.” The news station reports that Gooch had been convicted of stealing from a bank in Lee’s Summit in 2020 and was found guilty of a third bank robbery in California in 1977. The manager of a pizza place near the bank in Pleasant Hill who witnessed Gooch’s latest arrest said: “I was driving into work and the girl was getting out. And I was like, ‘What the heck? An old lady?’”