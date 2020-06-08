CHEAT SHEET
Bonnie Pointer of the Pointer Sisters Dies at 69
Bonnie Pointer, one of the four Pointer Sisters and a solo artist in her own right, has died at the age of 69. “Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day,” Anita Pointer said in a statement to Variety, adding that the family is “devastated” by her death. “We never had a fight in our life. I already miss her and I will see her again one day.” A pastor’s daughter, Bonnie Pointer was one of the founding members of the singing ground but left before they had their biggest hits. She’s best known for “Heaven Must Have Sent You” in 1979. The youngest of the sisters, June, died in 2006. No cause of death for Bonnie was released.