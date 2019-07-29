Bonobos Is Cutting an Extra 40% Off More Than a Thousand Already Marked Down Items

Bonobos wants to make it easier for you to outfit your wardrobe with stylish tops this summer — they’re giving you an extra 40% off more than a thousand marked down items right now, spanning every one of their sections.

The sale has something for everyone, from tops to bottoms and from blazers to activewear—each customizable by size, fit, and length. Use code SUMMERSALE at checkout to get the extra price cut. The 100% polyester M-Flex Golf Polo is built with stretching panels to let you move freely through whatever you’re doing. And if you’re doing it outside, you’ll want the UPF 50 protection embedded in its fabric. Get it in more than 20 styles for $35 (49% off). Or grab a pair of the stylish Stretch Washed Chinos, available in dozens of colors. It’s made of cotton with a touch of Lycra and stretchy cotton twill. Wear this to work, to drinks after, to weekends out of town, to anything. And it’s yours for $41 (53% off) right now. And if your shirt situation is wanting, check out the more than 450 shirts on sale. The Lightweight Button-Down Shirt comes in a variety of plaid styles, is perfect for your office or city outings, and is going for $29 (67% off) right now. Or grab one of the dozens of styles embroidered into the Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt, each going for $41 (53% off) right now. For a stronger wardrobe now and in the coming years, this is the menswear sale you’ve been waiting for. | Shop at Bonobos >

