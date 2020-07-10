‘Boogaloo’ Suspect Accused of Sexually Abusing Child
A Las Vegas man accused of conspiring in a plot to incite violence at a Black Lives Matter rally as part of a “Boogaloo” plot is being investigated for alleged child sex abuse, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported. Stephen Parshall, 36, made headlines earlier this year when he and two other men allegedly planned a series of violent attacks associated with their interest in the Boogaloo, a loose affiliation of far-right, libertarian, and anti-government types bent on inciting a civil war. When Parshall was arrested for his participation in that plot, investigators found images of a man involved in sexual acts with a “prepubescent” girl, the Review Journal reported. A criminal complaint claims the child is Parshall’s step-daughter. Parshall’s lawyer denied that Parshall had sexually abused the child.
Although those charges are not included in Parshall’s Boogaloo case, they emerged after the arrest of his friend, who appeared to confess to sexually abusing the child, who was younger than 14 at the time, according to criminal charges against the friend. According to the Review Journal, the child told investigators that Parshall and his friend had repeatedly sexually assaulted her. The girl’s mother told investigators that the girl had disclosed sexual abuse by both men three years ago, but that the mother had not believed her.