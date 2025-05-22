This Summer-Ready Menswear Collection Helps You Stay Ahead of Trends—Without Breaking the Bank

Democratic political strategist James Carville returned to The Daily Beast Podcast this week to discuss, among other topics, the possibility of Elon Musk returning to the Democratic Party. After all, anything is possible in today’s political climate, right?! Not so much, said Carville. On Thursday’s episode, host Joanna Coles asked if Democrats should even attempt to “woo” Musk back onto their side, or if he’s simply “too damaged” a prospect. “What does he bring?” Carville replied. “Look at the damage he’s done to the federal government. Why do we want him?” Coles noted that Musk has been “embraced and suckered in by the Republicans,” with Carville conceding that “he used to be smart, but “then he went crazy.” Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci earlier proposed the idea of Musk’s defection from the MAGAverse on Tuesday’s episode of the podcast, asking why the Democratic party ever let him stray in the first place. He went on to claim that the Democrats are “so self-righteous” and “quick to cancel everybody.”

