Book Bans in the U.S. Hit Record Levels

A 12-year-old boy was dragged nearly 400 yards by a school bus after his arm and backpack became trapped in a closing door, his mother says. The boy, Nathaniel, was getting off the bus in Melbourne, Australia, on March 16 when the rear door closed on him before he had fully exited, his mother, Grace, said in a video shared on Instagram. She said the vehicle then drove off while he was still partially outside. According to her account, the bus continued for roughly 350 meters (about 380 yards) as the child clung to the door rail, lifting his legs to avoid being struck by the road and passing cars. CCTV footage shared by the family appears to show the boy stuck next to the door as it moves along the street. He was freed when the driver eventually opened the door at a later stop. Grace said her son now suffers from anxiety and is receiving psychological support. The bus operator, Ventura, apologized, launched an investigation, and later dismissed the driver, News.com.au reported. Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan called the footage “shocking” and said her thoughts were with the family.
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- 1School Bus Drags Boy 400 Yards After Bag Snags on DoorSCHOOL RUN HORRORThe boy’s mother said he now suffers from anxiety and is receiving psychological support.
- 2Rare Titanic Artifact Sells for Almost $1 MillionA TITANIC FEEIt comes 114 years after more than 1,500 people died when the ship hit an iceberg.
Shop with ScoutedNew to THC? These Low-Dose Mints Are Perfect for Beginners A FRESH TAKEBatch just launched new THC-infused “micro mints.” Here’s what you need to know.
- 3Book Bans in the U.S. Hit Record LevelsNOT IN MY BOOKEfforts to remove or restrict titles are becoming increasingly organized and politically driven, according to a new report.
- 4United Flight Forced to Evacuate After Security ScareFLIGHT CHAOSPolice vehicles surrounded the plane.
Shop with ScoutedThis Hands-Free Red Light Mask Targets Fine Lines & FirmnessLIGHT UPThe ultimate Mother’s Day gift for self-care and beauty enthusiasts.
- 5‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Dies at 57HEARTTHROB DEADFriends remembered him as warm, generous, and full of energy, with a “rock ’n’ roll spirit.”
- 6Hot Air Balloon Makes Emergency Backyard LandingHELLO THERE!A man was watching TV at home when 13 guests made an unexpected entrance.
- 7Cops Say Father Shot 7 of His Children in Shooting SpreeHORROR STORYThe coroner has identified the eight children who were killed.
- 8Kanye West’s Tour Crisis Spirals as Cancelations MountKANCELEDThe rapper’s European tour is falling apart.
Shop with ScoutedThese Compression Socks Are Made With Anti-Bacterial FabricFRESH FEETWhether you’re in flight or on land, Paire’s merino wool compression socks keep swelling, blisters, and odor at bay.
- 9Humanoid Robot Shatters Human Half-Marathon RecordUSAIN BOTThe bot finished the 13-mile race in just 50 minutes and 26 seconds.
- 10‘Facts of Life’ Star, 59, Says She Is Battling Cancer Again‘F*** CANCER’The comedian had previously been declared cancer-free in 2017.
A life jacket worn by a survivor on the Titanic has sold for almost $1 million at auction. First-Class passenger Laura Mabel Francatelli’s jacket was expected to fetch between $339,000 and $474,000, but ended up hammering out for the equivalent of $904,500. With 12 cork-filled pouches, the jacket was signed by Francatellia and other survivors, and previously sat in the Titanic Belfast museum, near where the ship was built. “Quite simply this lifejacket presents a once in a generation opportunity for collectors, it’s the only example to ever be offered for auction from a Titanic survivor,” said Andrew Aldridge, managing director of Henry Aldridge and Son in Wiltshire, U.K. In total, only 700 of the 2,200 people aboard survived after it hit an iceberg off the coast of Canada. “Although (the) Titanic sank 114 years ago, every man, woman and child onboard had a story to tell so in essence we have over 2,200 chapters and today we present those stories through these pieces of memorabilia,” Aldridge said. “The lifejacket is without doubt one of the most iconic items from the Titanic ever to be offered for auction.”
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Cannabis and THC treats now come in more forms than ever. Now, Batch is adding another to the mix: micro mints. Small, discreet, and precisely dosed, these micro mints are made for people who want to experience THC’s uplifting effects without the heavy-handedness that comes with traditional edibles like gummies, baked goods, and even beverages. Whether you’re new to THC or have been burned in the past by edibles that hit a little harder than expected, Batch’s micro mints deliver a smoother, more controlled experience.
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Book Bans in the U.S. Hit Record Levels
Book bans and attempted bans in U.S. libraries have reached record levels, with efforts to remove or restrict titles becoming increasingly organized and politically driven, according to a new report from the American Library Association. The ALA released its annual list of the most frequently challenged books on Monday as part of its State of America’s Libraries Report. Leading the list for 2025 is Patricia McCormick’s Sold, a 2006 novel about sex trafficking in India. Other heavily targeted titles include Stephen Chbosky’s The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Maia Kobabe’s graphic memoir Gender Queer, and Sarah J. Maas’ Empire of Storms, among others. The association recorded challenges to 4,235 unique books in 2025, just shy of the record 4,240 reported in 2023. It defines a challenge as an attempt to remove or restrict access to library material based on objections from individuals or groups. Many objections centered on LGBTQ+ themes, sexual violence, and depictions of substance use. The ALA also noted that most challenges now come from organized political or advocacy groups such as Moms for Liberty, rather than individual parents, with more than 90 percent linked to activists or government officials.
A United Airlines flight carrying about 200 passengers was evacuated in Denver on Sunday night after a bomb threat triggered a full security response before takeoff. Passengers bound for Washington Dulles were ordered to disembark as authorities screened the aircraft over what an airline spokesperson described to 9News as a “security concern.” Video from the scene, obtained by Storyful, showed police vehicles surrounding the plane while emergency crews stood at the aircraft’s doors. No explosive device was found. Travelers were later allowed into the terminal, where they were provided with food while the investigation was underway. The Airbus A321neo eventually departed Denver just after 11:30 p.m., more than five hours behind schedule, and arrived safely in Washington, D.C., at 4:28 a.m. Monday. The incident came just a day after another United flight was diverted to Pittsburgh over a separate bomb scare. In that case, passengers were evacuated via emergency slides after the crew reported a suspicious beeping sound. Bomb squads and FBI agents later swept the aircraft and found no explosives.
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If you’re shopping for the mom who treats self-care like a ritual (and her beauty routine like a bona fide sport), Solawave’s celebrity-loved LED and red light therapy lineup is a no-brainer for Mother’s Day gifting. The brand has become a leader in the ever-expanding at-home LED light therapy space, thanks to its cult-favorite 4-in-1 Light Therapy Wand, a compact device that’s earned a loyal following among celebrities with famously glowing complexions, including Nicole Kidman, Megan Fox, and even Pedro Pascal.
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Patrick Muldoon, the actor best known for roles in Days of Our Lives, Melrose Place, and the film Starship Troopers, has died at the age of 57 following a heart attack. Muldoon died suddenly on Sunday morning in California. Born in San Pedro, he began acting while attending USC, where he also played football for the Trojans, before moving into television and film work in the 1990s. He first appeared in small roles on shows such as Who’s the Boss? and Saved by the Bell, but rose to prominence after landing the role of Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives, which he played from 1992 to 1995 and again in the 2010s. He later became a fan-favorite villain on Melrose Place and starred in numerous TV movies, as well as the 1997 sci-fi hit Starship Troopers. Beyond acting, Muldoon worked as a producer on multiple films and was also a musician, fronting the band The Sleeping Masses. Friends remembered him as warm, generous, and full of energy, with a “rock ’n’ roll spirit.” “He loved animals and people alike, gave unforgettable hugs, and possessed a rare quality of making others feel safe and seen,” one friend told Deadline.
A hot air balloon carrying 13 passengers made an unexpected emergency landing in a suburban California backyard Saturday morning, startling the homeowner but causing no injuries or damage. Hunter Perrin said he was watching TV at his Temecula home around 8:30 a.m. when a neighbor knocked on his door to alert him, KABC reported. When he stepped outside, he found a balloon basket filled with passengers sitting in his yard. Video of the incident shows the balloon descending into the property and passengers calmly waving as it touched down among trees. According to Perrin, the pilot said shifting wind conditions forced the unplanned landing. Passenger Brianna Avalos said the group had been celebrating an anniversary when the pilot announced they needed to land due to low wind and limited fuel. Despite the unusual scene, the landing was controlled and uneventful. The balloon was later secured and removed, with all passengers safely exiting the basket.
A father shot and killed eight children, including seven of his own, in a brutal attack across multiple homes in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Sunday morning. The coroner identified the victims as Jayla Elkins, 3; Shayla Elkins, 5; Kayla Pugh, 6; Layla Pugh, 7; Markaydon Pugh, 10; Sariahh Snow, 11; Khedarrion Snow, 6; and Braylon Snow, 5. The children were all killed in the same house, according to police. The gunman has been identified as Shamar Elkins, 31, who was fatally shot by police when he attempted to flee the scene in a stolen car. Two women, including the gunman’s wife, who was also the mother of their children, were also shot and critically wounded. It is the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S. since January 2024. Police responded to reports of gunfire at 6 a.m. Sunday. Elkins’ wife was shot first and had “very serious injuries” Shreveport Police Department spokesperson Chris Bordelo said. The gunman went to another house where he shot the eight children and another woman, the mother of the eighth child killed, who has “life-threatening injuries.” One child jumped off the roof of the house and is expected to survive after being taken to the hospital. Bordelon said they were confident that the shooting was “entirely a domestic incident.” Elkins was arrested in 2019 on a firearms case. Speaker Mike Johnson, who represents the district in the House, posted a prayer for the victims, families, first responders, local leaders, and the entire community.
Kanye West’s European tour has suffered a fourth cancellation. The 48-year-old’s June performance in Basel, Switzerland, is the latest to be called off, after shows in France, the U.K., and Poland had already been axed. Now known as Ye, the rapper had been due to play at St Jakob-Park, the home stadium of the soccer club F.C. Basel. Speaking to Reuters, a spokesperson for the club said, “We cannot, in accordance with our values, provide a platform for the artist in question within this context.” It follows the director of Silesian Stadium in Chorzów, Poland, Adam Strzyzewski, saying, “The concert by Ye, scheduled for 19 June 2026 at the Superauto.pl Silesian Stadium, will not take place due to formal and legal reasons.” Polish culture minister Marta Cienkowska criticized the 24-time-Grammy-winner’s “promotion of nazism,” saying it was in “manifest contradiction with Poland’s values,” and adding “In a country marked by the history of the Holocaust, we cannot pretend that this is just entertainment.” West, 48, apologized in January for past antisemitic remarks, attributing them to untreated bipolar disorder. He was also barred from Australia last year after releasing a song promoting Nazism. Six million Jews—and millions of others—were executed by the Nazis in the Holocaust during the Second World War.
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A humanoid robot has shattered the human half-marathon record. On Sunday, Lightning, a running robot created by Chinese smartphone maker Honor, finished the 13-mile race in just 50 minutes and 26 seconds. Ugandan runner Jacob Kiplimo holds the human record of 57 minutes and 20 seconds. More than 100 humanoid robots from 76 institutions across China lined up alongside 12,000 human runners, following the same course on separate lanes in a ‘human-robot co-running’ format. The human winners of the men’s and women’s races crossed the finish line after more than an hour. Dystopian video footage from Beijing on Sunday showed the 169cm tall bot swinging its short arms as it charged to victory. Last year’s installment saw the fastest bot finish after 2 hours, 40 minutes, and 42 seconds. The Chinese capital last year also hosted the world’s first Humanoid Robot Games. In bizarre scenes, bots challenged one another in soccer, boxing, martial arts, and other sports. It comes after another robot was caught on camera showcasing its running skills. However, Polish bot Edward Warchocki was chasing wild boar out of an urban area in Warsaw. “I’m herding the wild boars into the forest,” the robot’s social media account wrote.
Actor and comedian Mindy Cohn announced on Sunday that her cancer had returned. Cohn, best known for playing Natalie Green on The Facts of Life and voicing Velma Dinkley in the Scooby-Doo franchise for 13 years, had previously been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and was declared cancer-free in 2017. In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, the 59-year-old, who recently starred in a recurring role on Apple TV’s Palm Royale, announced that she had been absent from social media for a while because she “had to go kick cancer’s a--.” She went on to thank hospital staff and her loved ones for their support before adding, “Recouping for another couple of weeks and then ready for my next adventure. onwards! F**K Cancer!” Many of Cohn’s peers were quick to offer well wishes, including Helen Hunt, who told Cohn she was sending love her way and added praise for Cohn’s oncology surgeon, writing, “Sending Love your way ❤️ (LOVE Dr Bilchik).” Other stars who sent their support included Octavia Spencer, who commented a string of red heart emojis, and Andy Cohen, who wrote, “Sending you love and good vibes!”