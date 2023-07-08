Book Returned to Library Late. 119 Years Late.

CHEAT SHEET
A treatise on electricity that was borrowed from the New Bedford Free Library in Massachusetts in 1904 has finally been returned. “This came back in extremely good condition,” New Bedford Public Library Director Olivia Melo told the Associated Press. “Someone obviously kept this on a nice bookshelf because it was in such good shape and probably got passed down in the family.” A curator of rare books at West Virginia University Libraries found the tome in a donation pile and noticed how overdue it was. Since the borrower is unknown, no one had to pay the 5-cent-a-day late fine.