Booker Calls Biden Out for Saying ‘Kid Wearing a Hoodie’ Might Be ‘Next Poet Laureate,’ ‘Not a Gangbanger’
Sen. Corey Booker (D-NJ) had words for Joe Biden on Friday after the former vice president called for America to recognize that a kid in a hoodie “may very well be the next poet laureate and not a gangbanger.” “This isn’t about a hoodie. It’s about a culture that sees a problem with a kid wearing a hoodie in the first place,” Booker wrote in a tweet. “Our nominee needs to have the language to talk about race in a far more constructive way.” At an event in Chicago on Friday, Biden spoke to the crowd about getting rid of racial stereotypes, but many saw his remarks as tone deaf. “We've got to recognize that kid wearing a hoodie may very well be the next poet laureate and not a gangbanger,” he said. “Ladies and gentlemen, there are too many black men—and might I add, women—in prison.” The remarks came after Biden came under fire by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) at Thursday night’s debate for his stance on school desegregation busing.