She Was Dumped Along a Highway 30 Years Ago. Cops Finally Know Who She Is.
NEVER FORGOTTEN
A young woman found dead along I-65 in Boone County, Indiana, three decades ago has finally been identified as a 17-year-old girl from Ohio, officials announced Wednesday. The major break in the case was the result of a genealogical investigation using the victim’s DNA profile, which eventually led authorities to the victim’s siblings. Through DNA analysis, investigators were ultimately able to identify the slain woman as Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr., of Toledo, Ohio. “It’s been 30 years since I’ve seen Maggie,” her brother, Lenny Sniegowski, said. “It’s just one less thing to worry about. All that’s gone now.” “There’s hope out there for people who don’t know where their family members might be. I’m living proof,” he added. Sniegowski Jr. was found dead by an off-duty firefighter just before her 18th birthday, and despite having several tattoos, her identity eluded investigators for decades. While one mystery has been solved, the matter of who killed the 17-year-old has yet to be cracked. Sheriff Mike Nielsen, who broke the news to the family, vowed to continue his search for justice. “We will keep the promise moving forward that we will find out who’s responsible and we will bring them to justice along with the prosecutor and everybody else,” he said.