Boost Skin Health From the Inside Out With This 3-in-1 Performance Drink

Harlo's performance drink is infused with electrolytes, collagen, and creatine to support the skin from the inside out.

As temperatures drop and the air gets drier, your skin feels the effects. This typical fall weather strips away moisture from your skin—leaving it vulnerable to irritation and dullness. While topical skincare is important to address this damage, it’s also essential to support your skin from the inside out. Harlo’s 3-in-1 Performance Drink Mix is formulated to support skin health from within, thanks to a blend of complexion-boosting ingredients, including collagen, creatine and electrolytes.

Collagen supports skin, nail, and joint health. Creatine has long been used to boost muscle growth but has also been shown to support cognitive function. Finally, the included electrolytes are a blend of pink Himalayan salt, potassium, and magnesium that improves hydration. Right now, Harlo is offering a 14-day trial to try the Drink Mix. The first payment is just $5 (for shipping). After that, it’s $38.25 per month.

