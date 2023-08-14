Booted ‘Big Brother’ Contestant Speaks Out After N-Word Use

CHEAT SHEET
The Big Brother contestant who was kicked off the reality show for using the N-word has spoken out, telling fans in an Instagram story on Sunday that he is “alive” and that “you gotta keep the flames stoked until next time.” However, at no point in the video did Luke Valentine offer an apology for using the racial slur during a live feed with other Big Brother contestants. Rather, he thanked his fans for their support and “kind words.” CBS said they removed Valentine from the show for violating the Big Brother “code of conduct.” “There is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur,” the network said in a statement, adding that the ordeal would be further addressed in an episode set to air this week.