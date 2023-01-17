Booted GOP Reps. Gosar, MTG Snag New Committee Assignments

Read it at CNN
After Democrats and some Republicans kicked Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) off their committee assignments for their explosive and violent comments, the two Republican lawmakers have once again been given committee posts thanks to the GOP House takeover, CNN reported. The House GOP Steering Committee on Tuesday gave Gosar a seat on the House Committee on Natural Resources, where he previously served, while it agreed to hand Greene a seat on the House Homeland Security Committee, according to CNN.