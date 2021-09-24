New-Parent Staple Boppy Recalls 3.3M Pillows After 8 Infant Deaths
‘DEVASTATED’
Boppy, whose pillows can be found in homes of new parents across the U.S., has recalled 3.3 million soft pillow “loungers” after eight infants died on them between 2015 and 2020. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the babies suffocated after being placed in the loungers eon their backs, their sides, or their stomachs. “We are devastated to hear of these tragedies,” a spokesperson for Boppy said in a press release. The products in question were the Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers, and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers. Acting CPSC chairman Robert Adler said, “Since suffocation can happen so quickly, these Boppy lounger products are simply too risky to remain on the market.”