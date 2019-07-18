CHEAT SHEET
DISGUSTING
Border Agent Accused of Harassing Mother of Child Migrant in Custody
A Customs and Border Protection agent allegedly made sexual advances and harassed an undocumented Guatemalan mother while her 12-year-old son was in custody at the Border Patrol station where he worked. In an April complaint obtained by The Washington Post, the 48-year-old woman said she gave the agent her Facebook handle when he asked for it because she hoped to get information about her son, who was being held at the Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas. But the conversations with the agent became coercive, she claimed, with the agent at one point calling her using a fake Facebook name and trying to get her to watch a live video of him masturbating. “Look at me. Look at me,” she recalled him saying when she looked away. “Do you like it?” She reportedly submitted a complaint over the situation after becoming fearful that the agent might retaliate against her son when she didn't welcome his advances.
The woman’s son was transferred out of the facility within days after she submitted a complaint over the matter, and he is now with his mother. A CBP spokesman said the agency was aware of the accusations and confirmed an investigation was underway. However, they declined to say whether the agent was still on-duty.