Border Agent Admits He Asked Women to Flash Him to Enter the U.S.
UNBELIEVABLE
A former Border Patrol agent admitted that he ordered female border-crossers to show him their breasts to enter the U.S. Shane Millan, 53, pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law, confessing that he demanded multiple women to lift up their shirts and bras via webcam during virtual processing, the Miami Herald reported. Millan, who would conduct virtual hearings at the Eagle Pass crossing in Texas while based in Jefferson County, New York, asked a woman with a one-year-old child to show him a “tattoo” on her chest, the newspaper reported. When she denied having one, he pressed her twice to remove her shirt to prove it. After she did for the second time, he reportedly told her, “OK … Welcome to the USA.” Millan also allegedly looked up Spanish translations for phrases such as “I will need you to lift your shirt and bra also, please” and “to verify I will need you to lift your shirt, please.” “He told these women that his requests were for legitimate searches incident to admission into the United States, but he knew his demands to see the victims’ breasts were for his own gratification,” prosecutors said in a statement. The former agent will be sentenced in July and faces two years in prison with a $200,000 fine.
