CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Border Agents Discover Nearly 150 Undocumented Migrants Crammed in Truck

    ‘PREVENTING A TRAGEDY’

    Corbin Bolies

    Breaking News Intern

    Paul Ratje/AFP via Getty

    U.S. Border Patrol agents found almost 150 undocumented migrants along the El Paso, Texas, border Wednesday, KSIA reported. The agents found an initial 131 migrants crammed in the back of a tractor-trailer, according to Sector Chief Gloria Chavez, and discovered an additional 11 migrants in an SUV that was traveling alongside it. Chavez commended the agents’ work in “preventing a tragedy” from happening, but she noted that the work has become essential in the wake of criminal enterprises that traffic in human smuggling. “Criminal organizations continue to place human lives in danger,” Chavez said.

    Read it at KVIA