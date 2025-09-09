Border Czar Contradicts Himself on Racial Profiling

President Donald Trump’s border czar insists immigration officers are not conducting racial-profiling raids—but accepts tattoos and accents can be clues.

Appearing on Morning Joe, Tom Homan defended the Supreme Court decision that lifted a pause on the Trump administration’s mandate allowing immigration agents to conduct stops without “reasonable suspicion.”

The raids had been halted in July by a Biden-appointed federal judge in Los Angeles, after widespread allegations that officers were targeting seemingly random Hispanic individuals to meet deportation quotas.

White House border czar Tom Homan claims that "racial profiling is not happening at all." Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“Racial profiling is not happening at all, and the Supreme Court has agreed with that,” Homan told hosts Jonathan Lemire and Mika Brzezinski.

But the border czar’s argument began to unravel when Lemire pressed him on what exactly constitutes reasonable suspicion.

“Is it an accent, a tattoo, a job? Tell us what that means,” Lemire asked.

Protesters rally against the ICE raids inLos Angeles in June. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

“A lot of those things combined,” Homan responded. “Look, we don’t arrest people just based off their looks. But, you know, it’s a myriad of factors,” he added, citing physical attributes like forehead tattoos.

The contradictions quickly turned contentious as Brzezinski pressed Homan further, asking for specifics on what makes someone a criminal.

When Homan denied inciting fear in immigrant communities, Brzezinski interjected, “An ICE vehicle parked outside of a Spanish church is a frightening sight, given what has happened in the country.” Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey had mentioned the church stakeout earlier on the show.

HOMAN: To say that puts fear in the immigrant community



BRZEZINKSI: No. To do that puts fear in the community. To park the ICE agents' vehicle near a church ...



HOMAN: They're on a public street pic.twitter.com/wxpNBICv9Y — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 9, 2025

The heated exchange also caught the attention of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who wrote in a post on X, “You can see the hatred in her eyes as Tom speaks the truth. Trump Derangement Syndrome on full display!”

You can see the hatred in her eyes as Tom speaks the truth. Trump Derangement Syndrome on full display! https://t.co/ZOj5Q4F0wJ — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) September 9, 2025

The SCOTUS decision is a clear win for the Trump administration and paves the way for the president to ramp up mass deportations.

In a 6–3 decision, the court blocked a July order from a Biden-appointed federal judge in Los Angeles that had restricted immigration agents from conducting stops without “reasonable suspicion.”

In a scathing dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor called the ruling “yet another grave misuse of our emergency docket.”